Myles Garrett's injury is just one more head-desk moment for Browns fans

Field Yates discusses the Browns' misfortune as they lose Myles Garrett to injury in practice. First-round pick Corey Coleman also missed time for Cleveland last season. (0:31)

BEREA, Ohio -- Wednesday was another one of those days that cause Cleveland Browns fans to bang their foreheads against the desk.

At lunch, Myles Garrett, the first overall pick in the draft and one of the reasons for optimism for a beleaguered team, had done a media session right after DeShone Kizer's media gaggle.

Both came across the same way they’ve been all training camp -- respectful, humble, driven, motivated and eager to get into their first NFL game. They left the distinct feeling and impression that the Browns and their fans had good reason to believe these two would be key pieces of the foundation, and better reason to be excited about seeing them on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Then came practice, and a player rolled into Garrett’s lower leg.

On Thursday morning, the team said Garrett has a high ankle sprain. He will miss at least two weeks and be re-evaluated.

Here is a non-literal translation of that assessment: For crying out loud, Garrett has a stinking high ankle sprain and we pray he heals quickly but we really don’t know so we’ll shut him down for two weeks and take another look at it, but the whole stinking world knows usually this kind of injury is several weeks and man does this stink so excuse me while I go back to banging my head against this desk.

It’s the second year in a row that the Browns lost their highest draft pick to injury. In practice. Last season it was receiver Corey Coleman, who broke his hand. This season, it’s Garrett.

This all comes on the heels of Phil Savage banning “woe is me” when Kellen Winslow missed a season after hurting his knee when he crashed his motorcycle. Winslow was never the same after the injury.

Another first overall pick, Courtney Brown, dealt with injury after injury.

A year ago, coach Hue Jackson committed an entire offseason and preseason to getting Robert Griffin III ready to play quarterback. He lasted one game -- and got hurt trying to run out of bounds to avoid a hit.

Josh McCown was hurt each of the past two seasons, the first time when he helicoptered into the end zone at the end of an excellent game-opening drive, and fumbled. Garrett hurt his foot in minicamp before hurting his ankle Wednesday. A hit on Colt McCoy that nobody on the Browns sideline saw changed the NFL’s concussion protocols. Go back to 2000 and Tim Couch, another first overall pick, broke his thumb in practice when his hand hit a defensive player’s helmet. Kelly Holcomb had (in Butch Davis' words) the “teeny tiny break in a non-weight-bearing bone,” aka a broken leg. That was not the original “teeny tiny break” though; cornerback Daylon McCutcheon had surgery and pins in a thumb and a cast out to his waist after incurring a “teeny tiny” break in his thumb.

Now Garrett, a player who oozes professionalism and had his teammates raving about him, will miss the opener and the second week against the Baltimore Ravens, and perhaps more. Garrett could come back quickly. He could be the guy who does not miss much time. If he misses more time, he could have the proverbial “strong second half.” But this injury can be problematic, so time will tell.

Things happen in the NFL. It’s a physical, violent game that leads to ligaments tearing and bones breaking. When Garrett returns, he will have the same traits he has now. The team goes on, and Jackson and the team will try every bit as hard to win Sunday without Garrett as they would have tried to win with him.

But for Garrett's injury to occur the week before the opener makes it seem like someone somewhere with some special power has a Browns doll filled with pins and interchangeable jerseys and a sick smile on his or her face. Would it have been too much to ask to see him play in the opener? At home?

The Rams once burned sage at the team facility and stadium in St. Louis to eliminate bad luck, and won a Super Bowl that season. Maybe the Browns should hire an herbalist.

It would be easy to be snarky and say this is so Browns, but it’s just not appropriate.

This much bad luck with this many key players just seems cruel.