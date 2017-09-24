Browns fall to 0-3, push the limits on the bad-loss meter

INDIANAPOLIS -- Every loss is bad, but this Cleveland Browns defeat pushes the machine toward tilt.

The Browns came to Indianapolis feeling like they could and would get their first win of the season. Instead they were steamrolled in the first half en route to a 31-28 loss to the Colts that was far more one-sided than the final score would indicate.

The Colts were playing with a starting quarterback who joined the team after preseason, who was making the second start of his career. By halftime they led 28-7, and the second half was a frantic effort by the Browns to get back in the game.

The Browns may talk about being encouraged by the fight -- and it's valid -- but the big picture says this has to rank among the lows of the era of Hue Jackson, who badly needs a win to validate his a) belief, b) talk and c) decisions made on behalf of his team. If the Browns are going to show they are improved, they need to go out and do it and stop talking about it.

One problem is that Cleveland's receivers have yet to show they can make key plays consistently on offense. In a passing era, it’s tough to win without dependable receivers.

What it means: This loss is a whole new level of ugly for a Browns team that has gone 1-18 since Hue Jackson was hired. Both the Browns and Colts started the game winless, but the Browns made the Colts look like they were undefeated in the first half. If nothing else, this game shows the value of preseason (little) as the Browns talked big about their defense after four practice games. That unit was burned for 260 yards and 28 points in the first half. As for the offense, the receivers aren’t reliable in catching the ball, which is pretty important. Over and over, the receivers either dropped or failed to come up with key catches. The unofficial total had Browns receivers with seven dropped passes.

What I liked: DeShone Kizer rebounded from his migraine game, and with more help from his receivers would have had a better game. Kizer (242 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions) stood in the pocket and made enough throws to keep his team in the game. He also guided the Browns to two late scores to make the score respectable. Kizer was hurt by his receivers’ inability to hold on to the ball, as receivers had four drops in the first half alone. A strong argument could be made that the difference between Kizer and Jacoby Brissett was Brissett had T.Y. Hilton and Kizer did not.

What I didn’t like: Tough call on this one between the secondary and the receivers. Both groups were major contributors to the third loss in three games. Jamar Taylor struggled all day in coverage, and on some key plays Jabrill Peppers was late in arriving or simply missed tackles. On offense, the receivers let Kizer down several times. To top it off, two big throws Kizer made to Seth DeValve were wiped out by offensive pass interference penalties -- one on DeValve and one on Rashard Higgins, who added another later in the game. The Browns were penalized four times for offensive pass interference.

Fantasy fallout: Tight end David Njoku had his second touchdown reception in two games, this one off play-action inside the 5. Njoku clearly is the tight end the Browns want to look to in scoring situations, as his height and athletic ability make him a tough mismatch.

Players who stepped up, players who didn’t: Kizer’s numbers were hurt by the poor day of his receivers, though there were other moments he threw some shaky passes. On the list of reasons the Browns lost, Kizer’s play does not rank high. ... Running back Duke Johnson had a nice touchdown run and 81 yards receiving. ... JC Tretter got into it with Colts safety Darius Butler after Butler was flagged for a late hit on a Kizer run. A couple other linemen joined in the scrum of shouting. It was a good sight to see a Browns player standing up for the team’s quarterback. ... Taylor struggled all day in coverage. He especially was not up to the challenge of covering Hilton. ... Peppers had a tough day in deep coverage. ... Britt had a 38-yard reception in the first half, but dropped two others and had a pass behind him tip off his hands that turned into an interception.

What’s next: The Browns return home after a two-week absence to play the Bengals. A week ago the Bengals game looked winnable. After this performance against the Colts, it’s tough to say any game is winnable.