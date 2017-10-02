DeShone Kizer needs help as Cleveland Browns seek first win

ESPN's Pat McManamon says the Browns' expectations were never to play as poorly as they did on Sunday against the Bengals. (0:51)

CLEVELAND -- DeShone Kizer needs help.

The question is where it is going to come from.

Kizer did not play especially well in the Cleveland Browns' embarrassing 31-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but he got little support. And for the first time this season, Kizer expressed frustration as the Browns' hopes for a win disintegrated in the humiliating defeat.

"In order to be successful in this league, it takes all 11 guys on one side of the ball working together to execute their job properly," Kizer said. "We were not able to do that across the board from the first snap."

Kizer finished with 118 yards passing, hardly representative of an NFL offense. Until he was pulled with 6:30 left in the game, the Browns had 152 yards -- that's total offense. This came on a day when rookie Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes and ran for one and his Houston Texans scored 57 points.

DeShone Kizer threw for just 118 yards and completed less than 50 percent of his passes in the loss to Cincinnati. Phil Masturzo/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

Kizer did not do a lot to help his cause. He completed less than 50 percent of his passes, did not seem to have a feel for the Bengals' defense, and at one point had a fan in the stands in front of the press box screaming "throw the ball" as he stood in the pocket.

His eight interceptions lead the NFL after four games, as do his nine turnovers. But these were the growing pains the Browns signed up for when they committed to Kizer as a rookie.

"You put countless amount of hours into this sport to be able to execute things that we do regularly throughout practice, training camp and OTAs," Kizer said. "All the time you spend not to feel that same success that you feel in practice does become a little frustrating."

The Browns' glaring needs at the skill positions were especially clear against the Bengals.

On the first possession Kenny Britt was flagged for a false start, which turned a third-and-3 into a third-and-8.

"It's kind of hard out there," Britt said, admitting the penalty killed some early momentum. "You know the snap count, but when the guy says 'hut, hut' it's kind of hard, especially when you have other guys on the other side moving."

The second possession started at Cincinnati's 30 after Emmanuel Ogbah forced and recovered a fumble. On third-and-10, Kizer threw an out on target, but Britt slipped coming out of his break and could not make the catch. Britt said he knew the ball was coming to him, and he just got too anxious in trying to run his route.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The third possession started at the Browns' 6 after Jabrill Peppers made a fair catch on a returnable punt. After two first downs, the Browns had first-and-10 at the 24. But JC Tretter sent a shotgun snap high, and first-and-10 turned into second-and-24.

Kizer then guided the Browns to the 16, where on third-and-9 he hit Britt in the hands. But the ball went through Britt's hands, off his chest and to the Bengals.

"That was definitely clearly on me," Britt said. "The ball came on me faster than I thought it would. That's something I should have [caught]."

By the time Kizer got the ball in the second half, the Browns were down 24-0. In the third quarter, the Browns ran eight plays.

"Once again, we put a lot of time and effort into this," he said. "We try to do whatever we can to execute our jobs. When we come out and do not execute it, that does become frustrating."

To one of the Bengals, the Browns simply lack the talent to win.

"From watching today and watching film, I probably shouldn’t say this but it's going to be hard to win with that group," Bengals cornerback Adam Jones told The Athletic. "I’m just saying all around football, I don’t know if [coach] Hue [Jackson] has enough to win.”

To Kizer and to other players, the coaches are putting them in position for success. But the players are not taking advantage.

"When you grind as hard as we grind, it only gives you an opportunity," Kizer said. "It is on to us to make sure that we are executing our job to maximize those opportunities."