When will the 0-4 Browns get their first win?

Field Yates weighs in on Cleveland's 2-29 record dating to the 2015 season and says the team hasn't shown signs of improvement yet this season. (1:04)

BEREA, Ohio -- It is the word the Cleveland Browns don’t even want to consider, a word that no team really wants to consider.

But coming off a 1-15 season and an 0-4 start in which the team has played progressively worse in every game, the possibility of a winless season hangs in the air. The good news is 12 of 16 games remain. The bad news … that it’s even a possibility.

A year ago, the "w-less" word did not come up until halfway through the season. But given that it took a blocked field goal on Christmas Eve to get win No. 1, a four-game losing streak to start the season means the possibility is at least lurking.

The expectation for the 2017 Browns was not to compete to win the division. Few expected more than a season in which the Browns would establish the foundation for future success. That would come via an improved defense, a sound running game, the addition of first overall pick Myles Garrett and the growth of rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. There would, the thinking went, be tangible progress.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam and coach Hue Jackson have watched the Browns' performances get progressively worse during their 0-4 start. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

But instead of talking progress, the Browns have coach Hue Jackson trying to explain the struggles and promising that the first quarter of the season is over, and the second quarter is a new beginning.

He should hope so because the pressure, scrutiny, anger and frustration will grow with each loss. After last season, Jackson vowed that he would not go through another season like 2016, and if he did, we would find him swimming in the lake.

On Monday, Jackson was promising that owner Jimmy Haslam would not be throwing him into the river.

When does the zero go away?

This Sunday, the Browns play the Jets at home. In training camp, the Jets were pilloried for gutting their roster and tanking, an accusation the Browns dealt with last season.

But with old friend Josh McCown at quarterback, the Jets have won two in a row, and McCown has more wins in four games than the Browns had all of last season.

The difference?

“I think it is their familiarity with the system [in New York],” McCown said Tuesday on a conference call. “[Jets coach] Todd [Bowles] having been here now in his third year, I think that is huge when you are building something, and that consistency that we have on defense has been big as far as when you are starting something over.

“It is really hard when you are starting on both sides of the ball brand-new, learning a new system and learning all of those things. I think it just puts you that much further behind the pace of other teams that have maybe been together."

The Browns have a rookie quarterback, new receivers, new tight ends, two new offensive linemen and an entirely new defensive coaching staff and system.

A trip to Houston follows the Jets game. Among the many nightmares for the Browns was seeing Deshaun Watson lead the Texans' offense to 57 points against the Titans when the Texans’ defense alone makes this game virtually unwinnable for the Browns.

Tennessee then visits FirstEnergy Stadium. Marcus Mariota’s injury could be an equalizer. With Mariota, the Titans are a better team than the Browns. Without Mariota, this could be the week the goose egg disappears.

Then comes the trip to London to play Minnesota. It would be like the Browns to get their first win in a home game in England. And it could happen, as the Vikings have lost quarterback Sam Bradford and running back Dalvin Cook to injury.

The final eight games are at Detroit (no win there), versus Jacksonville (playing better than expected), at Cincinnati (everyone saw its first game), at the Chargers (winless as well!), versus Green Bay (umm … no), versus Baltimore (possible), at Chicago (dreary matchup but winnable), at Pittsburgh (the annual season-ending frustration). That makes three of the final eight games that could be winnable.

In theory, the Browns could win three of the next four. The Jets, the Titans without Mariota and the Vikings are all beatable -- if the Browns play like they promised all offseason and if they don’t stumble around like they’re in a fun house of mirrors.

Six winnable games in the final 12. That all sounds good. But until it happens, it’s idle chatter.

The Browns also “could have” beaten Indianapolis and Cincinnati. Both were winless when the Browns played them, but both found the wherewithal to make the Browns look bad.

After the London game, the Browns get a bye.

It might be welcomed warmly.