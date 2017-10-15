Where do Browns go from here after embarrassing loss in Houston?

play 1:31 Watson, Texans drop Browns to 0-6 Deshaun Watson throws for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the Texans' 33-17 victory over the Browns.

HOUSTON -- Now what?

Now what for a team that was supposed to use this season to set a foundation for future success but instead has dug itself a deep hole?

This Cleveland Browns season has disintegrated into a morass filled with mistakes and bad play -- with the team hitting a new low each week. Sunday's low was an embarrassing 33-17 loss to the Texans that was worse than the score indicates. The team that went 1-15 a year ago changed defensive coordinators, changed schemes, added draft picks and changed quarterbacks.

Sunday, that team fell to 0-6. The front office and coaching staff handpicked by owner Jimmy Haslam that took over a 3-13 team after the 2015 season has somehow turned it into something worse. Haslam’s regime, guided by executive vice president Sashi Brown and coach Hue Jackson, has now gone 1-21 over the past two seasons.

Now what?

In his first NFL start, Browns QB Kevin Hogan threw three interceptions and was responsible for a safety. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Haslam has vowed to maintain continuity and not fall into the pit of starting over, which can delay cohesion and success. But success seems farther away to this team than the International Space Station.

Haslam also has to sell something to his fan base. The front office, the coaching staff and the team on the field have provided nothing to sell.

Jackson promised the team would not go through another season in 2017 like it did in ’16.

He was right about one thing: It’s not the same. It’s worse.

Jackson chose to insert Kevin Hogan at quarterback, and he chose to ignore all the questions that were asked about Deshaun Watson doing so well for the Texans after Houston drafted him with a pick acquired from the Browns.

Watson had two touchdown passes and a 128.6 passer rating in the first half. A second-half interception dropped his rating to 103.4.

Hogan threw three interceptions in the first half, then added a safety in the second half when he threw the ball into the ground while being sacked in the end zone. He didn't top 100 yards passing until 7:50 was left in the game, and he didn't get the offense in the end zone until 1:03 was left and things had long since been decided.

Jackson also talked proudly all week about the defense, which entered the game ranked fifth in the league. That’s by yardage. The same defense also had given up a league-high 87 points in the first half, and added 24 to the total Sunday. (Though seven of those came on a pick-six.)

So … now what?

What does Jackson do with the quarterback position, which is as jumbled as it’s been at any point in the past 18 tortured years? What does Haslam do with his vow of continuity, a vow that is vital but looks absurd when the team plays so ineptly and lacks players at the most important positions on the field?

What does the defense do after giving up 33 points? Where does the offense find playmakers? What do the Browns do to find some way to get a single, solitary stinking win?

This team has collapsed, and it has collapsed in on itself with a new system that was supposed to be innovative but instead has become insulting.