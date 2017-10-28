Browns get unexpected wake-up call in England

LONDON -- The Cleveland Browns received a rude awakening on their first night in England when a fire alarm went off at 5:45 a.m. at the team resort.

The team spent an hour in a temporary locker room -- essentially a heated tent -- waiting for the all clear.

Officials at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot told the team the alarm was caused by a gas leak near the kitchen.

It was a tough way to wake up during the first night after the team had flown through the evening to get to London for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Hue Jackson moved the schedule back two hours so the team could catch up on sleep.

The team also made Sunday’s game at Twickenham an entire team affair. Anyone from the organization who wanted could travel to England on the company’s shillings.

Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam chartered and paid for a second wide-body plane for those who wanted to attend and enjoy getaway while working for what is a Browns home game.

Sponsors also joined the group and stayed in a London hotel, unlike the players and coaches who were outside the city.

Mail room employees right up to the executive office staff were among those in attendance.