Numbers don't lie: The Browns have led their fans down a historic path of misery

To say the Cleveland Browns have led their fans on a path of misery is pretty obvious.

But the Browns have reached historic levels of bad. Looking at the big picture, the accumulation of worsts and firsts might make adults cry.

In no particular order:

The Browns are 1-29 in their past 30 games. According to Elias, that is the worst 30-game stretch in NFL history. Their last win came Dec. 24, 2016, over the Chargers, and before that, they won on Dec. 13, 2015, against San Francisco in a game in which Johnny Manziel played quarterback.

The Browns are 4-44 dating to late in the 2014 season. That's the equivalent of three full seasons of games with four wins. It is the worst 48-game stretch in NFL history, per Elias. The last game before this horrid stretch was a win over Atlanta, which was the last time Josh Gordon returned from a lengthy suspension.

The Browns have not won a road game since Oct. 11, 2015.

They have not won on a Sunday since Dec. 13, 2015 (last season's win came on a Saturday). Elias reports that the Browns have lost 28 games in a row Sundays, the longest such streak in NFL history.

They have started 0-11 for the second season in a row and are only the second team in NFL history to reach that dubious distinction. The other team to start two seasons this way was the 1976 and 1977 Tampa Bay Bucs, an expansion team.

Since the Super Bowl era began in 1966, 14 teams have started 0-11, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Two of those teams finished winless: the 2008 Lions and the '76 Bucs.

The worst season in Browns history was last season, when the Browns went 1-15. They have followed that with an 0-11 start and are 1-26 the past two seasons.

Hue Jackson's 1-26 record in Cleveland matches the worst start for a coach in NFL history. John McKay also started 1-26 with Tampa Bay.

Jackson is 2-30 in his past 32 games as a coach, dating to his 2011 season with the Raiders, per ESPN Stats. Both of his wins came on Christmas Eve. The Browns play in Chicago on Christmas Eve this season.

Since 1999, the Browns have had two winning seasons and one playoff game, which they lost in Pittsburgh after they led 33-21 with 10 minutes left.

The Browns' last winning season was 2007, when they won 10 games and missed the playoffs.

They have had nine double-digit loss seasons in the past 10 seasons. In the 10th season, they lost nine games.

In those 10 seasons, the Browns are averaging 11.7 losses per season. That is true with five games left this season.