Josh Gordon contributes in return; can't prevent Browns from going 0-12

The rookies hook up for a touchdown for the Browns as DeShone Kizer finds David Njoku for a 28-yard score against the Chargers. (0:38)

CARSON, Calif. -- Josh Gordon provided the Cleveland Browns' offense a momentarily lift but was not enough to offset Philip Rivers.

Rivers was too much for the Browns' defense, as he threw for 219 yards in the first half and 344 for the game in handing the Browns their 12th loss in as many games.

Gordon's highlight catch before desperation time late in the game came toward the end of the first half, as he snagged a 28-yard reception down the sideline. He never looked out of place or lost in his first game in three years, but his four catches for 85 yards did not address Rivers' careful dismantling of the Browns' defense.

The Browns kept the 19-10 loss within reach by forcing five field goal tries, but the Chargers did not punt until 9:47 remained.

Gordon officially had 11 targets, but had two more that were negated by penalty. As the game wore on, he left the field on some third downs.

What it means: Going 12-for-12 means the Browns have 12 losses in all 12 games they've played. They have home games against Green Bay and Baltimore and road games in Chicago and Pittsburgh to try to avoid a winless season.

What I liked: The offense feels different with Gordon lined up outside. Suddenly Corey Coleman is at the No. 2 spot and the field is more open for David Njoku and Duke Johnson Jr. One talented receiver can make a difference, though he can't stop the opposing quarterback.

What I didn't like: Through three quarters, the Browns had 90 yards passing, which is a pitiful total for an NFL team. DeShone Kizer was not accurate down the field, missing Gordon twice for what could have been touchdowns. The first came in the second quarter, when Gordon was easily behind a safety but the ball was well overthrown. In the third quarter, Kizer put too much loft on a deep ball down the sideline. Gordon had to stop for the throw and the pass was broken up.

Fantasy fallout: Gordon showed enough that no fantasy owner should avoid him. He caught the ball well, helped his quarterback and looked fast. Based on his first game in three years, there's no reason not to believe he can help any team.

Up and down: The up-and-down nature of Kizer's rookie season continued. Good against Detroit, tough day against Jacksonville. Good against Cincinnati, but a very tough and inaccurate day against the Chargers. Kizer had two good throws, both for 28 yards, on the Browns' touchdown drive, but he also missed Gordon twice on deep throws, completed only 47 percent of his passes and had a crucial fumble as the Browns tried frantically to get back in the game in the final quarter.

What's next: The Browns return home to face the Green Bay Packers. Could the Packers without Aaron Rodgers be the team that gives the Browns their best chance to get a W?