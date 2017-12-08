Browns clearly were prepared to hire John Dorsey as GM

The Cleveland Browns clearly were prepared for the Sashi Brown move Thursday.

Less than 12 hours after they announced Brown’s departure from the team, John Dorsey, his replacement as general manager, had been hired.

This is a good thing. All too often in the past, the Browns made a personnel move without knowing what was next. Instead of being decisive, they found themselves casting about to fill a job.

The general manager's seat was still warm when the Browns announced the hire of John Dorsey. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

This time they were ready. It’s probably not very comforting to Brown that the team was seeking his replacement while he was still working, and it might not be the most honorable thing ever done.

But that’s what happened.

Whether coach Hue Jackson should have gone with Brown was an item of contention during Jackson’s news conference Thursday, and among fans after.

Jackson’s record is 1-27. He does not hide from that reality. But where some coaches in the past went with the flow -- which usually meant out the door -- as the team’s hopes dissipated, Jackson appears to have made a stand. It would be foolish to think he forgot how to coach when the Browns hired him from the Bengals, so if he made a case that the roster he was given was lacking, he clearly won the day.

Had Jackson been fired with Brown, it might have been his last chance to be an NFL coach. That he lives to coach another season gives him a chance with a guy he evidently knows and trusts.

If 2018 isn’t better, Jackson might not see 2019 in Cleveland. But if 2018 is an improvement, look for him to seek, and get, a contract extension.

Dorsey walks into a situation with a ton of salary-cap room and five picks in the top two rounds of the 2018 draft -- the first two might well be in the top 10. He can take advantage of what Brown gave him and mold the team’s future.

It’s a bizarrely bitter pill for Brown to swallow.

He set the Browns up for success beginning in 2018, and now someone else will get to make it happen. To say all Brown’s selections were flawed isn’t fair. Like anyone making picks, he had his hits (Emmanuel Ogbah, David Njoku, Shon Coleman) and misses, primarily in the Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson missteps and the signing of Kenny Britt.

The bottom line is that there were enough question marks about personnel decisions that owner Jimmy Haslam was not comfortable with the same people making the picks going forward. He wanted to maintain continuity, but a 1-27 record speaks volumes, and the owner picked Jackson to stay because evidently he believed Jackson was not coaching with a competitive roster.

Brown was looking at the long term, building with youth through the draft in a culture fostered by Jackson. That plan got Brown hired, and he stuck to it.

But the coach has to win now, and if he doesn’t, he has to answer the daily questions about why. Jackson has to wear 1-27 on his résumé. It would be bizarre if he didn’t like it, and if he truly believed his input was marginalized it’s not hard to figure his feelings.

Jackson stays and gets a new GM to find the players, a guy who appears to follow much more closely the traditional methods rooted in scouting.

Jackson gets 2018 to show he should stick around and that his hiring was the right one.

Dorsey gets a passel of draft picks to start building a team, courtesy of Brown.