Browns' last true hope for a win comes Sunday in Chicago

The Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday was felt in Cleveland.

That’s because the Cleveland Browns play their season finale in Pittsburgh, and with the loss to the Patriots, the Steelers will have much to play for in each of their last two games.

Had Pittsburgh won, the Steelers would have had the inside track to clinching the best record in the AFC and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Had they done that, they might have rested their starters in the finale, which might have given the Browns a better chance to win in Pittsburgh.

Hue Jackson and the Browns will get their best shot to avoid a winless season when they play the Bears on Christmas Eve. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now, though, the Steelers have to win out or risk dropping from the second seed to the third.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one game behind the Steelers, and the Jags have the tiebreaker because they won their matchup in Week 5. If Pittsburgh loses again, it could lose a first-round bye.

So expect Ben Roethlisberger and all the Steelers starters to face the Browns, which means the Steelers will be heavily favored. If the Browns want to get a win before the season ends, they need to do it Christmas Eve in Chicago.

What’s the hope for the 0-14 Browns? The Chicago Bears are a four-win team that has lost six of their past seven.

They, like the Browns, have a rookie quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky, and he threw three interceptions in the Bears’ most recent game (against Detroit).

They were flagged for 13 penalties in their most recent loss.

They have lost at least 10 games four seasons in a row.

They are 31st in the league in passing yards, 177.1 yards per game.

Then there is this little intangible: Hue Jackson’s only win as the Browns coach came on Christmas Eve in 2016 over San Diego. His last win as coach in Oakland came on Christmas Eve in 2011 over Kansas City.

This game in Chicago will be on, yes, Christmas Eve.

It’s a stretch, but a winless team will take any intangible to avoid a winless season. The Browns will accept it willingly if Jackson reaches the Christmas Eve trifecta.

“I’ve gotta make sure there’s not a parade going on here pretty soon,” Jackson said.

He was referring to the “Perfect Season Parade” planned to march in a circle around FirstEnergy Stadium on Jan. 6 if the Browns go winless -- the circle, of course, representing zero.

The Bears opened the week as 6½-point favorites.