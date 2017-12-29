Fifteen years haven't fixed Browns' fortunes since playoff loss to Steelers

BEREA, Ohio -- It's hard to swallow that it was 15 years ago, and harder to comprehend that the Cleveland Browns lost that day in Pittsburgh.

Fifteen years ago the Browns blew a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead in their only playoff appearance since returning to the NFL in 1999. The game took place Jan. 5, 2003, at Heinz Field, where the winless Browns will close their season on Sunday.

Since that bitter loss, the Browns have had one winning season, eight coaches, 25 starting quarterbacks, 172 losses and no playoff appearances.

"You always know that anything can happen in a game," said Keith Butler, then the Browns' linebackers coach and now the Steelers' defensive coordinator. "In that game, it did happen."

Kelly Holcomb had a career day against the Steelers on Jan. 5, 2003, but the Browns squandered it. Dilip Vishwanat/TSN/Icon SMI

The 2002 season was the fourth of the expansion era and second with Butch Davis as coach. The Browns started 2-4, including the Dwayne Rudd helmet toss to give away a win against Kansas City in the opener.

But Davis somehow coaxed five wins in the final seven games and three in the last four to finish 9-7 and earn the final playoff spot in the AFC.

The team traveled to Pittsburgh with Kelly Holcomb starting at quarterback in place of Tim Couch, who suffered a broken leg in the season finale against Atlanta, a win that put the Browns in the playoffs.

The team had talent and a deep coaching staff. Bruce Arians was the offensive coordinator and is now head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Future head coaches Todd Bowles (Jets) and Chuck Pagano (Colts) were also on the Cleveland staff. Two assistants are coordinators in the NFL now -- Terry Robiskie on offense in Tennessee, Butler on defense in Pittsburgh. Jerry Rosburg (special teams) is with Baltimore in the same role; he's considered one of the best in the league.

On the field, Couch completed 61.6 percent of his throws for 2,842 yards in 14 starts. William Green ran for 887 yards, Kevin Johnson had 67 receptions and Quincy Morgan gained 964 yards receiving.

The Steelers were favored -- the Browns sneaked in as the sixth seed on the final day of the season -- but approaching that game, Davis, Arians and then-defensive coordinator Foge Fazio took a "nothing to lose" approach.

"We felt like going into the game we had a good chance," Butler said. "We had gotten better over the year and we felt like we had a decent team."

Butler said the defensive staff decided to pressure quarterback Tommy Maddox, and Arians told his receivers and Holcomb all week that the Browns would play aggressively and to win.

Holcomb had the game of his life, throwing 43 times for 429 yards and three touchdowns. Dennis Northcutt finished with 92 yards receiving and two scores. Johnson had 140 yards, including an 83-yard catch-and-run on the Browns' first series. Cleveland threw so well that Green's 25-carry, 30-yard day didn't matter.

The Browns led 17-7 at halftime and 24-7 after Northcutt pretty much gave the Browns a score, returning a punt 59 yards to set up his 15-yard touchdown reception.

When Holcomb threw his third touchdown pass with 10:17 left, the Browns had a 33-21 lead.

"We had them beat, and they knew we had them beat," Arians said in February 2011 at the Super Bowl, where he was working as the Steelers' offensive coordinator.

The Steelers' win probability was 4.5 percent.

That's right, the Browns had a 95.5 percent chance of winning in Pittsburgh in the playoffs -- and they lost. With Maddox playing quarterback for the Steelers.

There are always many reasons for a loss, but the Browns players and coaches to this day feel that a change in strategy by Davis at halftime led to the defeat.

Fazio had started the game blitzing Maddox, but Davis did not feel the blitzes were effective. So at halftime he took defensive playcalling duties from Fazio and went to a rush-three, drop-eight approach.

"It was a very safe defense, you might say," Butler said. "Safe enough to get you beat if you're not aggressive."

Arians was more blunt, saying, "I thought our head coach lost the game."

"He called off the dogs on defense," Arians said. 'You just don't let Tommy Maddox sit there and play against a prevent defense. And [Davis] basically fired Foge at halftime. Foge was blitzing, and we had them beat."

Arians' comments came after Fazio had died of cancer, so there was some emotion in defense of his friend.

But Browns players lamented the change during the game and the day after. Normally quiet defensive lineman Orpheus Roye yelled more than once as he went to the sideline, "Get us out of that defense!"

Davis was so aware of the criticism that he huddled with selected members of the local media a couple days after the game to explain the thinking. His explanation: Blitzes weren't working in the first half, so why keep doing it? The argument against that rationale: The Steelers scored seven points the first half, 29 the second.

"It's easy to second-guess somebody," Butler said, "but now, being in a place of authority and having to make decisions, it's a lot harder than people think it is. Hindsight is always 20-20.

"Everybody was trying to win that game, including every coach on that staff at the time."

There were plays the Browns botched that would have made the discussion moot. Late in the game, Anthony Henry dropped an interception right in his hands that would have sealed the win.

The other play that has been highlighted over and over was a dropped third-down conversion by Northcutt. With 2:49 left, the Browns led by five. On third-and-12 Holcomb delivered a pass right into Northcutt's hands. A catch would've allowed the Browns to run out most of the clock because the Steelers had just one timeout left.

But he dropped it, the Browns punted, and the Steelers scored the game-winning touchdown with 54 seconds left.

That drop lives in Browns lore.

"I tell people all the time, lives were changed with that one drop," Holcomb told Bleacher Report. "Because if we get that first down, all we have to do is kneel on the ball and we win the game. I love Dennis Northcutt. Me and him, when I first got to Cleveland, we just clicked. And Dennis had made some huge plays in that game already. But that one play, third and whatever, we had that corner route and he just dropped the ball."

The Steelers scored the final 15 points of the game in 3:12. The game ended with the Browns frantically trying to get to field-goal range. They lost 36-33.

A tumultuous offseason that followed made things worse. Davis fired Fazio and defensive line coach Ray Hamilton. A short time later, he fired Butler, who along with Arians caught on with the Steelers.

"The best thing that ever happened to me," he said.

Davis then released several veterans ostensibly for salary-cap reasons, including center Dave Wohlabaugh, cornerback Corey Fuller and linebackers Dwayne Rudd and Earl Holmes. All were core members of the team.

Holcomb opined that had Northcutt made the catch, the Browns would not have blown up the team that offseason. Davis, though, was intent on bringing in his own players, so he may have made the same moves no matter the result.

Davis simply made the team worse. The Browns went 5-11 in 2003 and in the 2004 draft Davis bypassed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. Roethlisberger is 22-2 against the Browns and has the Steelers in the playoffs for the 10th time in his 14 seasons.

During the 2004 season Davis had a now-infamous panic attack before a game against the Bengals, which contributed to his resignation with the team 3-8.

Since that playoff loss to Pittsburgh, Cleveland has finished with double-digit losses 13 times in 15 seasons.

That game marked the team's high-water mark since the expansion season of 1999, and the low point as well. The sight of the Browns leaving Heinz Field remains vivid. Uniforms caked with mud and faces blank, the best that could be said of the team was it was stunned and disappointed at the loss, and angry at the way the loss came about.

It's symbolic of the Browns in the post-1999 era.

It's a team that just can't seem to get things right.