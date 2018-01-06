Browns DE Emmanuel Ogbah tells true fans not to go to 0-16 parade

Cleveland defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah delivered an early message Saturday to any Browns fans considering attending the parade that will mockingly "celebrate" the team’s 0-16 season.

The essence of the message: If you’re a Browns fan, don’t go.

That parade is a joke don't call yourself a true browns fan if you go to that thing! Going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a player. That is like adding fuel to the fire and it is completely wrong! — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) January 6, 2018

Ogbah doesn’t have a lot of experience with the level of frustration Browns fans have endured over the years. His rookie year in the NFL was a 1-15 season in 2016, and this past year the Browns joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in history to record an 0-16 season.

Joe Haden, however, knows full well the depths of frustration in Cleveland. He spent his first seven years with the Browns before being cut and signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haden is resting this weekend as the Steelers enjoy a first-round bye during what is expected to be a strong bid for a Super Bowl title.

Haden said the parade is “really lame,” and said the fans won’t be happy about the celebration.

Fans have started to show up at Browns 0-16 "Perfect Season" Parade (📷 by parade organizer @Reflog_18) pic.twitter.com/TUlggdNHcl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 6, 2018

It could be more of an endurance event than a celebration as the temperature is in the single digits. The irony of having the temperature at 0 was not lost on some fans.

Even the organizer of the event didn’t think the parade would take place and didn’t want it to.

The Browns had issued a statement saying they understand the fans’ frustration.

The parade is set to begin at noon ET. Check back for updates and reaction throughout the day.