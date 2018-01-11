Browns QBs and the draft: One evaluation puts Mason Rudolph at top

This will be one of the most interesting Cleveland Browns offseasons in years. The team has a new front office, $110 million or so in salary-cap space and the first and fourth picks in the NFL draft.

In the draft, the emphasis will be on the quarterbacks. The Browns have DeShone Kizer and uncertainty at the position.

We’ll regularly run down developments, chatter and thoughts on the position as the draft approaches, starting today with five items to consider:

The general consensus has USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen as the top prospects. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield lurk in the background as legitimate options if the Browns take a quarterback with the fourth overall pick instead of the first. Wyoming’s Josh Allen is a wild card who will join Mayfield at the Senior Bowl, which will be closely scouted by the Browns. The well-respected Dane Brugler of CBSsports.com, though, does not have any of them as his top-rated quarterback. Brugler’s top-rated quarterback: Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State. He’s 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, and he threw for 12,765 yards, 86 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in his three seasons as a starter. Brugler gives him the draft’s highest ranking; some consider him a second-round pick. Rudolph will have a great chance to help his standing at the Senior Bowl.

It’s an interesting ranking, especially given that Oklahoma State quarterbacks haven’t exactly set the NFL world on fire. Brugler has Darnold as the 22nd-best player, Rosen at No. 17. ESPN Insider’s Scouts Inc. has Darnold as the No. 3 overall player and Rosen at No. 1. Rudolph is the sixth-ranked quarterback and 53rd-ranked player. That’s quite a variation.

Another possible trade could involve the first overall pick. It could only happen one way, though: If the Browns know the New York Giants prefer the quarterback they do not want, they could trade down a spot, get an extra pick or picks and still draft the quarterback they want. For instance, if it is evident the Giants want Rosen and the Browns like Darnold, a trade down one spot would give the Browns extra picks and allow the Giants to get their guy and the Browns to get theirs.