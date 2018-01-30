Alex Smith on the Browns: 'They've got nowhere to go but up'

Alex Smith's attitude about the Cleveland Browns?

"They've got nowhere to go but up," Smith said Tuesday in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show. "[A record of] 1-31 over the last two years just sounds amazing."

Smith initially said he hadn't thought about the Browns. Patrick asked him to "think about it now," which led to Smith's assessment.

Smith has been with Kansas City since 2013, when John Dorsey engineered a trade to bring him to the Chiefs from the 49ers. Dorsey now is GM of the Browns, a team that could use a veteran quarterback like Smith.

Smith, though, said he'd like to be in Kansas City for the final year of his contract.

“I love where I’m at,” Smith said.

Speculation on Smith’s future centers on the fact that he is in the last year of his contract and is due to make $17 million. Smith has gone 1-4 in the playoffs with Kansas City, and the Chiefs traded up to draft QB Patrick Mahomes in the first round last April.

The team could well decide this offseason to turn to Mahomes.

Dorsey's hiring in Cleveland has led to speculation that the GM will use one of his many draft picks to trade for Smith. And that could allow him to hold the position until the Browns develop a young starter. Smith threw for 4,042 yards with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2017.

“This is a crazy business, a lot of crazy stuff can happen,” Smith said.

Smith knows he has no say in where he winds up, but if he did, he’d like to be with a winning team.

“If you’re going somewhere, you want to go somewhere where you have a chance to have success,” Smith said.