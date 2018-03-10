How Browns' depth chart looks after trades

After acquiring a new quarterback and wide receiver, the new-look Browns look to turn the page on their losing ways. (1:05)

Browns take over NFL with shakeup (1:05)

John Dorsey’s flurry of activity with the Cleveland Browns Friday and Saturday resulted in significant changes to the roster.

There will be a new quarterback, and a 2015-first round pick will no longer be with the team.

Here’s a look at the depth chart:

Offense

QB - Tyrod Taylor. Better accuracy, fewer interceptions and the ability to keep plays alive made him attractive. Taylor has 51 touchdowns and 16 interceptions the last three seasons; in that time the Browns as a whole had 50 touchdowns and 54 interceptions.

RB - To be determined. This could be Saquon Barkley, or it could be someone the Browns draft in the second round to share time with Duke Johnson Jr. Penciling Barkley’s name in this spot certainly is appealing.

WR - Josh Gordon. Gordon’s return late last season sets him up for what could be a big season, if he can stay with the team.

Tyrod Taylor has taken much better care of the ball than Browns QBs the past three seasons. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

WR - Corey Coleman. Given how disappointing Coleman has been, Terrelle Pryor or another free agent could well take over this spot.

WR - Jarvis Landry. Averaged 100 catches and 1,000 yards in his four seasons in Miami. And he catches the ball, something that challenged Browns WRs last season.

TE — David Njoku. The Browns have high hopes for Njoku after he went through the growing pains of a rookie tight end.

LT — Joe Thomas. It all depends on his decision to play or retire. If Thomas retires, this is a giant question mark.

LG - Joel Bitonio. He recovered impressively from lisfranc surgery and should be better in ’18.

C - JC Tretter. Athletic and smart center who can handle the position.

RG - Kevin Zeitler. One of the big free-agent signings a year ago.

RT - Shon Coleman. Needs to improve after starting for the first time in 2017.

Defense

DE — Myles Garrett. Seven sacks in 11 games projects to double digits in a full season, which bodes well for his career.

DT — Trevon Coley. Impressed Gregg Williams a year ago, but both tackle positions could be fluid through the offseason.

DT — Larry Ogunjobi. He steps in (on paper) for Danny Shelton, whose trade means the Browns have no first-round picks left from 2009 through 2015. Ogunjobi and Coley are more active tackles who fit better in Williams’ scheme than Shelton, who is more of a 3-4 player.

DE — Emmanuel Ogbah. Most underrated player on the defense. Combines with Garrett to give Browns excellent pair of young, aggressive rushers.

OLB — Christian Kirksey. Played every down and was very productive in 2017.

MLB — Joe Schobert. Played every down and played in the Pro Bowl.

OLB — Jamie Collins. Collins, Ogbah and Garrett were on the field together for only five minutes in 2017, but caused havoc in those five minutes.

CB — Damarious Randall. There are concerns about his attitude, but if he’s right he’s a very talented player.

CB — Jason McCourty. He earned this spot with this play in 2017.

SS — Jabrill Peppers. His future will be closer to the line of scrimmage.

FS — Minkah Fitzpatrick. I’m guessing the Browns take him fourth, with a quarterback first and Barkley gone at four. Fitzpatrick steps into the deep safety role Peppers played, and brings ability and character to the team.

Are the Browns better? Many in the league think so, with Taylor considered in almost every NFL city but Buffalo an underrated, accurate and less turnover-prone quarterback.

There is even some thinking that the moves made the Browns a team that can push .500. If that’s true, it would cause a different kind of parade after the 2018 season.