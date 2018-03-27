John Dorsey says Browns still listening to offers for first overall pick

The Cleveland Browns are still open to trading the first overall pick in the draft, general manager John Dorsey said Monday at the NFL’s annual spring meetings.

“To get us better I'll explore every opportunity there is up until it comes time to make that pick,” Dorsey told a media group that included representatives from cleveland.com, the Akron Beacon-Journal, The Athletic, ESPN-Cleveland and clevelandbrowns.com.

Dorsey admitted that the New York Jets called about the pick before they traded with the Indianapolis Colts for the third pick, but the offer wasn’t what the Browns wanted. If the phone rings again, he will answer.

“[An offer] better be pretty good,” he said.

Dorsey also offered brief assessments on the top four quarterbacks in the draft. The Browns are expected to take with either the No. 1 or No. 4 pick even after trading for Tyrod Taylor and signing Drew Stanton as a free agent.

Dorsey told reporters he was happy to see Sam Darnold continue throwing in the rain at his pro day because it added adversity and “it didn’t affect him.”

“I thought he had a really nice workout,” Dorsey said. “I thought he showed feet, he showed the ability to roll out, extend the play, he showed the quick release, he showed downfield accuracy. I mean it really was a really good workout.”

Dorsey, like everyone else, noticed the arm strength of Josh Allen of Wyoming.

“I will say one of the receivers at Wyoming, I thought he broke his sternum there in the end zone when Josh Allen kind of ripped the ball right in his chest,” Dorsey said. “He’s got a very strong arm."

UCLA’s Josh Rosen put to rest concerns he may not want to play in Cleveland.

“He’s really smart, he’s engaging, he does want to be in Cleveland,” Dorsey said.

The GM also spoke highly of Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield.

“I think his teammates absolutely love him,” Dorsey said. “I think everybody in the support organization of Oklahoma loves him. I think he’s got a degree of humility in his person.”

Finally, Dorsey told the media that the team will take the best player available with the first pick.

“You all think I joke when I say that, but I do mean that,” Dorsey said.