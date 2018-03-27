        <
          Hue Jackson: Browns close to consensus on QB, but rookie will sit

          Browns coach Hue Jackson on new QB Tyrod Taylor: "... I believe Tyrod Taylor is going to get us to win." Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP
          10:58 AM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
          ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Cleveland Browns will bring in the top four quarterbacks in this year's draft for visits, but the plan is to not put a rookie passer on the field this season.

          Browns coach Hue Jackson said the organization is going to be "very disciplined" in sitting a young quarterback -- whether it's Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield -- behind Tyrod Taylor.

          "We have a plan and we're going to stick to it," Jackson said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings. "We tried this the other way with two young guys and it's unfortunate that it didn't happen the way we wanted it to. To do this right and to get to where we're trying to get to, we need to have that veteran quarterback go out there, play and lead this football team to be the best it can be. I think this is the guy for us."

          Does Jackson believe the rookie quarterback will sit for the full season?

          "I do, because I believe Tyrod Taylor is going to get us to win," Jackson said.

          The Browns are expected to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, which is 30 days away. Cleveland attended the pro days for the top four quarterbacks, and owner Jimmy Haslam attended the workouts for Darnold and Allen.

          Jackson said the Browns are close to coming to a consensus on the top quarterback.

          "We all have a pretty good understanding of who the guys are, what they bring to the table," Jackson said. "They're all very worthy candidates. We have to see what's the best fit for us."

