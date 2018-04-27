Cleveland Browns' 2018 draft: Analysis for every pick

Mel Kiper Jr. says Baker Mayfield can follow in the footsteps of other smaller quarterbacks such as Drew Brees and Russell Wilson if he focuses on his own professionalism. (0:49)

Breaking down the Cleveland Browns' 2018 draft class.

Round 1, No. 1 overall: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2018 NFL DRAFT Rounds 4-7: Sat., noon, ESPN/ABC/ESPN App

• Clay's fantasy reax: Rounds 2-3 | 1 My take: John Dorsey must have firm belief in Mayfield, who is a short quarterback (6-foot) with a strong arm -- a guy who had issues off the field, with an arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, and who grabbed his crotch toward the Kansas bench during a game. He says he’s simply emotional, but in the NFL, acting emotionally can lead to a quarterback’s demise. It’s those issues -- not his on-field play -- that prompt comparisons to Johnny Manziel. Mayfield has talent. He is the only walk-on to win the Heisman Trophy, and he walked on twice (at both Texas Tech and Oklahoma). He has a fiercely competitive attitude. And he is adept at understanding plays and reading a defense. Those who compare him on the field to Manziel do not do his play justice; Mayfield plays the position well. He has swagger, which can be good or bad depending on your point of view. Dorsey is putting his reputation on the line with this pick. It will be interesting to see if Mayfield backs him up.

On the record(s): Among the records held by Mayfield are the Big 12 marks for yards per attempt (9.7) and consecutive games with one touchdown pass (40). He ranks second all time in the Big 12 in passing touchdowns (131), passing rating (175.4) and total offense (15,690 yards). He set the FBS record with at least two touchdown passes in 27 consecutive games and ranks second in FBS history in career passing rating, ranks third in yards per attempt, is tied for fourth in touchdown passes and seventh in passing yards. He was 38-8 in his 46 career starts.

Rookie plan: Though Mayfield has said he is not going somewhere he has to wait to play, the Browns are adamant Mayfield will not be on the field as a rookie. In the offseason, the team traded for Tyrod Taylor and signed Drew Stanton. Taylor was named the starter before offseason workouts began; Stanton will be the backup and will help mentor Mayfield. The draft pick is expected to “redshirt” and learn and understand both the Browns’ system and the NFL approach. This is a welcome change, as the Browns since 1999 have forced rookies on the field before they were ready only to ruin them. How Mayfield will adapt to this role will be important. It won’t take long for fans and media to start wondering why Mayfield is not on the field if the Browns are not winning.

Round 1, No. 4 overall: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

My take: Dorsey had plenty of surprises in store for Browns fans. There were very few mock drafts that saw the Browns passing on Bradley Chubb for cornerback Denzel Ward. When the draft process started Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama was the prime candidate at defensive back. The Browns selected Ward, in part because of need. They recognized they need corners who can play man-to-man press coverage in Gregg Williams' defense. Ward played that coverage at Ohio State.

By the numbers: Ward was a consensus All-America with 15 passes broken up and two interceptions. His 17 passes defensed were the fourth-highest total in school history. Six of the passes defensed came in the season opener against Indiana.

Bypassing the bowl game: Ward decided not to play in the Buckeyes’ bowl game against USC, as he did not want to risk injury and his NFL career. Ward said he would have played had the Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff. Ward wore a purple suit to the draft in Dallas to honor his late father, who died in May 2016 from a heart attack and whose favorite color was purple.

Austin Corbett gives the Browns versatility on the offensive line, which is especially important following Joe Thomas' retirement. Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, No. 33 overall: Austin Corbett, OL, Nevada

My take: Strong selection. Corbett started for four years at left tackle at Nevada. He’s a big, strong, active player, much like his friend Joel Bitonio, a former Nevada teammate who remains close to him. “It’s going to be crazy to be playing next to him,” Corbett said. The Browns need a successor to Joe Thomas, who retired in the offseason, and they may have found one in Corbett, who has already graduated and is interested in becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

How he fits: A former college walk-on who worked his way to starting 48 games, Corbett would seem to be a nice fit on the Browns' offensive line. He played left tackle at Nevada and worked at right tackle and at guard at the Senior Bowl. With the Browns' signing of Chris Hubbard to play right tackle, it seems like Corbett could get a shot at left tackle. He would not touch the idea of following Thomas, though. “That’s just a rare human there,” Corbett said.

Round 2, No. 35 overall: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

My take: John Dorsey proved a team can find a talented running back in the second round. In Chubb, the Browns have a productive and prolific pick who left Georgia with 4,769 rushing yards, second only to Herschel Walker in Georgia and SEC history. Chubb played as a freshman when Todd Gurley was hurt, then tore the PCL, MCL and LCL in his left knee in October of 2015. Eleven months later he was back on the field and on his way to finishing an excellent career at Georgia.

How he fits: Like Corbett, Chubb fits well. The Browns signed Carlos Hyde as a free agent, and they also have Duke Johnson, but offensive coordinator Todd Haley and head coach Hue Jackson should find a way to get enough touches for all three. If Chubb is as good as it seems, he may well be the starter. Hyde could find himself the short-yardage and tough-yardage back and could be valuable in the red zone. Johnson will remain the change-of-pace back and will be used situationally as a receiver out of the backfield.

Round 3, No. 67 overall: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

My take: Thomas figures to be a depth player on the Browns' defensive line, which already includes Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah. Thomas had 10 sacks as a two-year starter at Miami and added 23.5 tackles for loss.

How he fits: Browns vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry said Thomas can contribute right away on run defense and that he is one of the more physical players in the draft. Berry also said Thomas can line up outside on early downs and can move inside in passing situations to provide pass-rush ability. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams likes to rotate defensive linemen, and if Thomas is as good as Berry said, he will get plenty of snaps.

What’s next: The Browns have five picks on the third day of the draft -- one in the fourth round, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. The one position they haven’t addressed is receiver, but the likely approach is they will simply take the best player available.