Jarvis Landry: Rant on 'Hard Knocks' was meant for whole team

BEREA, Ohio -- Jarvis Landry said Monday that his profanity-laced rant on "Hard Knocks" about teammates sitting out practice was intended for the entire team, not just the Cleveland Browns receivers.

Best of NFL Nation • Meet the man protecting Brady's blind side

• Blue hair and big cats in S.F.

• Bowles grateful to ex-mate who wouldn't take no for answer

• Jaire Alexander sees game through the eyes of a veteran

• Why Shaquem Griffin will make Seattle roster and where he could play

"It was directed to and throughout our whole team," Landry said. "I know that I said it in the receiver room, but it was directed to the whole team. I think that it is going to allow us to create a mindset and a culture. If we are going to change the culture, that is where it has to begin. We can’t be having favors or taking days off or stuff like that. We have to practice and put in the work to be great."

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Sunday that he believed Landry's message was intended more for his fellow wide receivers rather than the entire team.

"With Jarvis, I think he is coming at it from a different angle, in my opinion, with his room and his unit," Jackson said. "I understand that because in order to play receiver, those guys have to run all day. Let’s just be honest. I think that is where he was coming from. I do not think he meant it for the football team. I think he meant it for his room in general because he knows receivers have to fight through some things so they can come out of the other side of it. At the same time I have to watch him, too because we have to keep him up and running, and I think that is important because he is going to be very vital to what we do on offense."

Landry made an impassioned plea on the debut episode of "Hard Knocks" last week with all the receivers to practice when they can and not take any days off unless necessary. The two-minute rant, which contained more than 30 curse words, was a message to the younger players that they need to take practice seriously if they want to change the culture of the Browns organization.

Jarvis Landry says "nobody gets better on the sideline," and he was frustrated by seeing teammates sit out of practice. Ron Schwane/AP Photo

Landry, who was acquired by the Browns in a trade with the Dolphins in March and then received a five-year, $75 million extension from Cleveland in April, said the reason for his speech was to make guys aware that they can’t get better if they aren’t practicing every day.

"My inspiration is just that if you’re not hurt and you can practice, practice," Landry said. "Nobody gets better on the sideline. The team doesn’t get better that way and you put stress on other guys. That was really my biggest thing -- if you can practice, practice."

Landry was a Pro Bowl selection each of the past three seasons with the Dolphins, hauling in at least 94 catches in each of those seasons. He led the league in receptions with 112 last season. Landry has made it known that he doesn’t want to take a day off, even when it’s offered. Last week, the Browns coaching staff gave Landry most of a practice off, but not before he was able to get his work in for a few plays with the first-team offense.

"I scored on the first series and they sat me down for the rest of the practice," Landry said. "But I would rather it be that way, where I can still get my work in, still approach the day like I was practicing. I didn’t know about it, they kind of just came to me and took my helmet."

Jackson said Monday that getting Landry to take a break is difficult.

"He doesn’t want it. It’s a chore trying to get him to stay off the field," Jackson said. "We almost have to take his helmet and threaten to kick him out of here because he wants to be out here all the time."

Landry hopes his message makes an impact on the Browns.

"I hope it becomes the mindset of this team," Landry said. "It’s about the mindset of toughness and the attitude that we want to be great. At the end of the day, we are all in this together. We all want to win."