Best of 'Hard Knocks': Jackson tells Dez, 'I need guys like you'

The Cleveland Browns' training camp is under the microscope on the HBO series "Hard Knocks." Here are a few highlights from the third episode Tuesday night:

Dez looking for 'realness': Cameras were rolling for Dez Bryant's visit with the Browns, from the airport where he signed a Browns helmet for a fan to his tour of the team facility, seemingly greeting everyone there. A week after Browns general manager John Dorsey said the free-agent receiver wouldn't return calls, Bryant was in coach Hue Jackson's office, hearing the sales pitch. Bryant told Jackson he's looking for "realness."

"This opportunity that's sitting before you is kind of unique," Jackson said. "We are at a time where I think we're about to do this [raises his hand like it's taking off]. You could help us get this organization back to where it rightfully should be. The last two years have been hell. I'll be the first to tell you. It's going to take guys like you who love to compete, who love to go in these big stadiums and say, 'We're here, and we're coming here, and we're coming here to kick your ass.'

"I know you know Jarvis Landry. Jarvis Landry is real. He going to compete. As you know, a football team has got to have enough guys that have that mentality and mindset, and then it flips. The whole culture flips. The owners, they've given these football players anything and everything. That's the thing that's got to turn now. And in order to deliver, I need guys like you."

Dez Bryant visited the Browns last week but left without a contract. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Bryant, wearing a "Spiritual Gangster" sleeveless T-shirt, seemed impressed by the Browns facility and his potential coach.

"This is new to me. I'm just being honest, all of this is new," Bryant said. "Just being honest, the way you are expressing yourself, the way you are talking to me, we barely know each other, and I feel comfortable. That's what these players want. I just want to be honest with you. I just want that realness because I feel like I'm an easy person to talk to. I love learning. I want to know things. If it's something I'm not doing right, I want to know those things because we all deserve an opportunity."

Bryant, who, as one Browns staffer pointed out, has the most touchdown receptions in the NFL from 2012-17, left the facility without a contract. But not before Jackson tried to sell him with a bold prediction.

"This will be the greatest turnaround in sports history," he said.

Gordon's back: As the Browns go through warm-ups before their second preseason game against the Bills, Jackson told offensive coordinator Todd Haley, "The bird has landed."

The "bird" is receiver Josh Gordon, who officially returned to the team Saturday following a three-plus-week absence connected to his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Cameras followed the former Pro Bowler at the airport and showed him working out at the team facility with Larry Jackson, the director of strength and conditioning.

The timeline for Gordon's return to the field is still uncertain. Jackson said Tuesday that Gordon would practice "very soon."

Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie stole the show in the third episode of "Hard Knocks." Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

Wylie's world: He drives a Maserati and warns the valet guy not to do "any Ferris Bueller s--- with this thing." He scoffs at the concept of warming up. He turns to the animal kingdom for examples of good blocking technique and balance.

Bob Wylie isn't your typical NFL coach, and his likable, curmudgeonly demeanor was on display for the cameras.

"I'd rather watch a plant grow than stretch," the offensive line coach said. "Some things that we do are good. Some of the old things may still be better. Stretch is way overrated. Did you know World War I, World War II, they did push-up, jumping jacks, sit-ups, climbed the rope and ran. None of this fancy s---. And they won two world wars. Two world wars doing jumping jacks, push-ups and sit-ups. Two world wars. You think they were worried running across Normandy about f---ing stretching? Are you kidding me?"

Quotable: "Good teams don't touch the f---ing quarterback down in practice. Good teams don't do it!" Haley yelled at the defense after Myles Garrett made contact with Tyrod Taylor.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams responded: "Then block him! Somebody's got to block him! Somebody's got to block him!"

Next: Episode four airs at 10 p.m. ET Aug. 28 on HBO.