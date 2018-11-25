Watch: David Njoku, Nick Chubb make acrobatic catches vs. Bengals

CLEVELAND -- David Njoku got a little help from his friends in scoring from 6 yards out in the second quarter for the Browns.

Njoku caught a short pass from Baker Mayfield, then leaped from the 5-yard line to get in the end zone. While he was being held by safety Jessie Bates and while Cincinnati players were swiping at the ball, three Browns came and shoved Njoku into the end zone.

Njoku got credit for the touchdown that put the Browns up 21-0, but the score should be shared by Duke Johnson, JC Tretter and Kevin Zeitler, who all helped him cross the goal line.

Later in the quarter, Nick Chubb got into the act with an acrobatic catch of his own, going up on a fade route and pinning the ball against the defender to get possession before landing in the end zone.