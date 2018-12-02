Baker Mayfield's three first-half interceptions too much for Browns to overcome

HOUSTON -- Baker Mayfield had his rookie moment Sunday, as his three interceptions in the first half contributed to a 23-0 halftime deficit and led to a 29-13 Cleveland Browns loss to the Houston Texans.

Mayfield played much better in the second half, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

Thirteen of Houston’s 23 first-half points followed Mayfield’s turnovers. An interception was returned for a touchdown by Zach Cunningham, and two others led to Ka’imi Fairbairn field goals.

The easy assessment is that Mayfield got a dose of humility after a week in which he chirped a lot about former coach Hue Jackson, calling him “fake” on an Instagram response, then didn't back down an inch from it in midweek interviews. Meanwhile, his teammates were not afraid to talk about reaching the playoffs while they were 4-6-1.

The more accurate assessment probably is that Mayfield wasn’t facing Cincinnati, Atlanta or Kansas City. The Texans are a top-10 defense, and their secondary played aggressively and seemed able to read Mayfield’s intentions, at least in the first half.

This game isn’t defining by any means. Mayfield had played the season without a clunker of a half or a game. This one simply did not start well. Mayfield will line up next Sunday and play Carolina at home. And he did throw for more than 350 yards in the second half as he feverishly tried to get the Browns back in the game.

The first two picks were in the middle of the field. The third looked, simply, like a bad decision, as Mayfield tried to throw deep to a covered David Njoku in the end zone. None of the three passes had a chance.

There was some symmetry to the turnover-filled day. The last Browns quarterback to throw three in a half was a year ago, when the Browns played in Houston and Kevin Hogan threw three in the first half.

Mayfield had not thrown an interception since a loss to Kansas City on Nov. 4. Sunday's batch gave him 10 for the season, compared to 17 touchdowns.

Things went a little better in the second half, as Mayfield guided a 75-yard touchdown drive on the Browns' first possession.

He also had a 76-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway called back by a holding call on tackle Greg Robinson, then had a 76-yard pass and run to Callaway end when Callaway fumbled at the 1. The penalty and turnover kept the Browns from clawing back into the game.

The two halves told the story of the game. In the first, Mayfield was 5-for-13 for 46 yards with three interceptions. Rating: 9.3.

In the second half, Mayfield was 24-for-30 for 353 yards with a touchdown. Rating: 126.8.