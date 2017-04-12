Cavs openly question their true nature as season comes to a close

CLEVELAND -- There’s just one game remaining in the regular season for the Cleveland Cavaliers before their title defense officially begins in the playoffs. For a team that is careening toward the finish line -- the Cavs’ current three-game losing streak puts their record at just 11-14 in their past 25 games (and we thought that 19-20 start in 2014-15 was alarming) -- a chance to regroup is welcome. To some, at least.

“I think we’re just ready,” Kyle Korver said following the Cavs’ 124-121 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. “We just want it to come. ... I think everyone’s just ready for the regular season to be done and I think we’ve shown when we’re focused that we can be a really good team, and when we’re not we’re not a very good team. But I think we’re just ready for Wednesday to come and go and get ready for the weekend.”

Channing Frye disagrees, however.

“I mean, I wish we had another 10 games,” Frye said. “We got some s--- to work out. You know what I’m saying? That’s just my take on it. I haven’t been to the playoffs too many times, maybe three, so I think for me, I’m like, let’s just play and make sure we’re a well-oiled machine before we go in there.”

Despite Frye’s desire, the Cavs won’t have 10 games, let alone 10 days, before beginning the postseason this weekend. All that’s known at this point is that Wednesday’s finale brings a visit from the Toronto Raptors, the current No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. What is to be determined is whether Cleveland will be the No. 1 or the No. 2 seed; whether the Cavs will play Indiana, Chicago or Miami in the first round; whether their first game will be Saturday or Sunday; and whether the entire roster will be healthy or not.

"When we're healthy and put a game plan together, we can compete against anybody in this league," LeBron James said, even as other Cavs voiced concerns about the playoffs. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The Cavs broke out the bubble wrap for three of their starters early, holding Tristan Thompson out for four games with a sprained thumb, putting LeBron James on the shelf for the final two games and also giving Kyrie Irving a game off Monday. Both Thompson and James would be playing if it was already the postseason, and the only reason Irving will play Wednesday is to keep his rhythm while recognizing fan-appreciation night.

James, who will have a week’s rest going into what he hopes will be a seventh consecutive postseason that ends with an NBA Finals berth, values health above all else.

“For me, it’s never been about trying to get the No. 1 seed,” he said Sunday. “It’s just trying to play as great of basketball as you can every single night and whatever happens happens. ... The best thing for our team is we want to go down the stretch and be healthy. When we’re healthy and put a game plan together, we can compete against anybody in this league.”

If anyone needs evidence supporting that statement from James, look no further than last Wednesday, when the Cavs went into Boston -- playing their third game in four days, no less -- and whipped the Celtics 114-91, a game so dominant that even the Cavs’ famously shaky defense looked stellar as it held Boston to 40.7 percent from the field and 21.2 percent from 3.

“We’ve had some rough patches but we’ve also had some bright spots, and games like the Boston game give us a lot of hope,” Cavs guard Deron Williams said. “That’s the time where we kind of locked in and focused and you can see it.”

It’s hard to imagine a 50-win season being more underwhelming, yet perhaps there is simply a recency bias going on. Cleveland's struggles in the past month make it easy to forget James putting up career highs in assists, rebounds and triple-doubles while inexplicably tying his single-game record for dunks, when he had eight against Detroit as a 14-year veteran. They cloud the 21 straight games in which Irving scored 20 points or more. They block that 34-point first quarter by Kevin Love against Portland, his peak moment as he went on to be named an All-Star for the first time since he joined Cleveland. They delegitimize Love’s Grant Hill-like outlet pass to James for a buzzer-beating 3 against the Wizards. They mar the NBA-record 25 3s Cleveland splashed against Atlanta.

Is it tempting to write off the Cavs? Sure. Their bloated $128 million payroll -- the biggest in NBA history -- rarely seems fully motivated. Their longest win streak of the season was a measly six, when they started 6-0, while they had five separate three-game losing streaks, which suggests that the whole, “they might be vulnerable, but how are they going to lose four times in seven games?” argument might be misguided. Their 20-21 road record is troubling for a team that could have to open up and close out both the Eastern Conference finals and the NBA Finals away from the friendly confines of The Q should it get that far.

There is doubt, even within the Cavs’ locker room, about the product we’ve seen thus far.

“I thought we’d be playing a little bit better, a lot better actually than we’re playing, and things would jell, but there’s been a lot of variables,” Williams said. “Lot of injuries, lot of incorporating guys in, guys resting at times, so the rotations haven’t been steady and substitution patterns have been off. Like I said, we’ve had some bright spots, so that’s what gives you hope.”

As Korver put it, the Cavs have seesawed between really good and not very good all season long. This weekend, the real team will show itself.

“I think just the idea of getting locked in and having a do-or-die type mentality knowing that we can be sent home, I think that has a good calling for this team,” Love said. “I think we need that right now and having one game left in the regular season, yeah, I think we’re ready to get this over with and then it will be go time. I’m definitely confident in this team, but you never like having to think that you have to flip a switch.”