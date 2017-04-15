Opening fright: LeBron and Cavs survive Indy upset bid

LeBron James was happy CJ Miles took the potential game-winning shot and hammered home the importance of keeping the ball away from Paul George. (0:48)

CLEVELAND -- The curtain came up on the Cleveland Cavaliers' title defense, and Cleveland showed more flashes of the team that lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy last June than the one that limped toward the finish line to close the regular season this month.

The Cavs survived C.J. Miles' game-winning bid and beat the Indiana Pacers 109-108 on Saturday, controlling much of the game on their home court before thwarting a late Indiana rally to go up 1-0 in their first-round series.

"Anybody but Paul George," LeBron James said afterward of who he wanted to get the last shot for Indiana.

Kyrie Irving had 23 points and the Cavs pulled out Game 1 against the Pacers. AP Photo/Tony Dejak

The Pacers erased a 12-point third quarter lead by the Cavs to go up 105-103 on a Jeff Teague jumper with 3:31 remaining in the fourth before the Cavs put the finishing touches on the series opener thanks to James and Kyrie Irving.

While Cleveland’s defense didn’t necessarily flip the switch from its post All-Star break doldrums -- Indiana shot 49.4 percent for the game and 45.8 percent from 3-point range -- its offense more than made up for it. Meanwhile, the Cavs were cold from the line, making just 14 of 27 freebies.

James, having entered into his Zero Dark Thirty-23 social media blackout around midnight Friday, turned the lights out on the Pacers with a dominant 32-point, 13-assist night in his 200th career playoff game. He continued his undefeated streak in the first round dating to May 6, 2012 when the Miami Heat were bested by the New York Knicks.

James started slow, dishing out three assists through the first nine minutes of the first quarter before he even attempted a shot, but he came at Indiana in waves after that.

The Cavs put their stamp on things with a 10-0 run late in the third quarter punctuated by a James dunk that sent the building into a tizzy as the four-time MVP batted his chest and gesticulated towards the crowd while Indiana called timeout.

Before the game, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said that a major turnaround for his team that dropped 14 of its last 24 games was possible.

“I’ve been on teams where we were able to hit the switch, but with this team I just think getting back on track, playing Cavs basketball,” Lue said. “And that’s the biggest thing for us. Defensively, offensively, pushing the pace, moving the basketball, that’s who we are. We’ve got to get back to doing that.”

If a change was going to come on the defensive end, that will have to come down the line. It was a scoring fest from the start, with the Cavs leading 34-29 after the first quarter as they shot 65 percent to the Pacers’ 55 percent.

Some things went Cleveland’s way that bode well for the rest of the series, some not so well. On the plus side, James tried out an adjusted free throw routine -- one where he dips the ball slightly after getting set, before going up for his shot -- and went 4-for-4 from the line to start before finishing 6-for-9. This after shooting a career-worst 67.4 percent on freebies during the regular season. On the flip side, Deron Williams aggravated his left thumb, which had been bothering him for some time, and had to check out of the game to have it re-taped in the first half.

Paul George came into Saturday averaging 32.8 points on 54.8 percent shooting in the month of April to carry the Pacers into the postseason and Cleveland kept him relatively in check Saturday, as he went for 29 points on 9-for-19 shooting. He added seven assists. LeBron's old friend Lance Stephenson added 16 points off the bench.

Kevin Love scored the first seven points for Cleveland and finished with 17 points. Irving had 23 points. Channing Frye led Cleveland’s bench with 11 points.