LeBron, Cavaliers sweep away Pacers' challenge

INDIANAPOLIS -- If the Cleveland Cavaliers can keep up the type of third-quarter dominance it showed throughout all four games of their first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers and apply it to a rest of the playoffs, a third straight trip to the NBA Finals seems like a forgone conclusion.

The Cavs outscored the Pacers by five in the third quarter of Sunday’s 106-102 victory to advance to the second round, closing out an Indiana team that challenged Cleveland from the very first tip-off.

All told, Cleveland outscored Indiana 124-87 in those third quarters, fueling each victory that way.

The Cavs team out on the floor in the third quarter of Game 4 -- a feisty defensive bunch that played with a gusto equal parts edge and enjoyment -- resembled the team that stormed through the start of the 2016 playoffs 10-0.

In the fourth quarter, Cleveland had to stave off an Indiana team that nearly erased double-digit deficits in three of the four games, only to come up short.

LeBron James’ late 3 put Cleveland ahead for good. He finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

"Tough team, we knew that coming into the series," James said atferward. "We locked into our scheme. Our coaching staff gave us a great game plan going into every game -- just trying to execute it."

It was a historic day for James, as the accolades continue to pile up for the 14-year veteran. The sweep was the 10th of his career, the most all time, edging Tim Duncan’s nine. It was also his 21st straight first-round victory, the most in a row by any player since the playoffs expanded to 16 teams in 1984 (besting the record of 20 set by Magic Johnson, Michael Cooper and James Worthy with the Los Angeles Lakers).

While the rest of the league deals with injuries (Blake Griffin, Rudy Gobert, Rajon Rondo and to a lesser extent Kevin Durant) and adversity (San Antonio in a 2-2 tie with Memphis, Toronto knotted with Milwaukee 2-2, Golden State missing Steve Kerr), the defending champs got out of the first round as quickly as possible and unscathed.

Not that Indiana didn’t put a scare in the Cavs. The Pacers were a C.J. Miles midrange jump shot away from stealing Game 1 and held a 26-point second half lead in Game 3. Paul George was phenomenal. Lance Stephenson was his usual instigating self. Thaddeus Young defined hustle.

The victory assures the Cavs a full week off before they host either the upstart Bucks or familiar Raptors to start the second round. For a group with the oldest roster in the playoffs, the rest is vital, but the time is also a chance to coalesce as a unit through practices, team dinners and playoff watch parties. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue will be tasked with keeping his team’s wind -- as fatigue bogged down Cleveland’s offense late in Games 1 and 2 -- during the quasi vacation.

While Cleveland’s warts, so apparent in the regular season, have not fully disappeared, there are several positive trends to come out of their overall performance against the Pacers.

Cleveland's bench grew into a reliable option, with Deron Williams flashing signs of his All-Star past, Channing Frye taking advantage of the open looks he got from the outside, Kyle Korver creating opportunities for everyone else with his floor spacing and Iman Shumpert earning a place back in the rotation with hungry, attacking defense.