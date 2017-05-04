LeBron James, Cavs keep soaring, romp past Raptors in Game 2

LeBron James spins the ball in Serge Ibaka's face, then sinks the 3-pointer for the seventh of eight straight treys to start the game for the Cavaliers. (0:25)

CLEVELAND -- Lineup changes, defensive schemes, game plans -- none of it matters if LeBron James is hitting 3-pointers.

James had another sensational performance Wednesday, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a resounding 125-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors to take a 2-0 series lead in this Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. It was a reminder of last season’s East finals, when the Cavs took Games 1 and 2 at home by a combined 50 points. They’ve outscored the Raptors by 33 points so far as this series moves to Toronto.

Things got more challenging for the underdog Raptors when star guard Kyle Lowry sprained his left ankle early in the third quarter. He briefly returned and limped through a few minutes to finish a 20-point night but left again with the game out of hand. His status for Friday’s Game 3 is uncertain.

James was at peak efficiency, scoring 39 points (10-of-14 field goals) as he mixed outside shooting with high-speed aggression, backing up his statements that he’s in top form physically. He was 15-of-21 at the foul line, the most free throws he's taken in a playoff game since 2012. He made 4-of-6 3-pointers, the second time in the postseason he’s made at least four triples. He did that only twice over the previous two postseasons.

The Raptors are encouraging James to take outside shots and trying to put him on the line after he shot a career-worst 68 percent on free throws in the regular season. James torched the strategy, making 15 free throws and nailing his jumpers. And he did it with aggression, seeming to move faster than everyone else on the floor. Several times he beat the entire Raptors team down the floor on inbounds plays.

“I’m playing in my comfort zone,” James told TNT after the game. “I know what they want to take away. ... I just trusted my ability and I made a couple plays.”

Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving followed up his playoff career-high 10 assists in Game 1 with 11 in Game 2 as the Cavs' 3-point shooting ripped the Raptors. They made their first eight 3-pointers, building an early lead, and finished 18-of-33. Channing Frye made five off the bench on the way to 18 points. Iman Shumpert also played one of his finest games of the season, scoring 14 points off the bench.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey changed his starting lineup, inserting Norman Powell and Patrick Patterson, trying to get more shooting and ball movement to attack the Cavs' traps on Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

The Cavs didn’t change their strategy, and DeRozan was neutralized. He had the lowest-scoring playoff game of his career (five points on 2-of-11 shooting). DeRozan is just 9-of-27 shooting over the first two games.