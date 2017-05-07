Cavaliers eliminate Raptors, sweep second straight opponent of 2017 postseason

Kyrie Irving shows off his moves and drives in for the layup, scoring eleven in a row for the Cavaliers. (0:27)

TORONTO -- LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers like the taste of blood.

The Cavs won their 12th consecutive closeout game, beating the Toronto Raptors 109-102 on Sunday and tying an NBA record they now share with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2004. They’re now owners of six sweeps in the past three postseasons. No team had done that since the league went to seven-game series in all rounds in 2003.

With Sunday's Game 4 victory over the Raptors, the Cavaliers tied the record for the most consecutive wins in potential series-clinching games. Elias

It’s just crushing elimination efficiency, and the reason is James, who dropped the coup de grace by playing the entire second half to assure a week off before the Eastern Conference finals with 35 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

James finished off one of the finest statistical series of his career, averaging 36 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the four games. Those are whoppers, but then you take a look at his percentages and realize he shot 57 percent, including 41 percent from 3-point range, and made 23-of-25 from the foul line in the two games in Toronto.

While James dominated overall, the Cavs rode with Kyrie Irving down the stretch, putting him in his sweet spot on the right wing where he ended the NBA Finals with a long 3 last June. He nailed another one with the game tight in the fourth quarter and then kept working over the Raptors with his wicked crossovers and speed changes. He scored nine vital points that helped the Cavs get late separation after the Raptors clawed back from 16 points down earlier in the half.

Irving finished with 27 points and nine assists, against just one turnover. While James dominated the last week, Irving quietly was a devastating distributor as he averaged 8.5 assists, the most in a series in his career.

That 1-2 punch was just merciless on the Raptors, who fought until the end despite Kyle Lowry in a suit coat for the second straight game because of a nasty sprained ankle that felled him at the worst possible time. They just couldn’t handle Irving with the Cavs’ 3-point shooters' spacing.

Over the past three years, the Raptors have signed Cory Joseph and DeMarre Carroll, re-signed Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas, and traded for P.J. Tucker and Serge Ibaka. Those moves, in one way or another, were with an eye toward beating James and the Cavs in a playoff series.

But they came up short two years in a row, this season being farther away than last year, when they lost in six. It was demoralizing.

The Cavs ended up making 41 more 3-pointers in the series than the Raptors did, Kyle Korver dropping four of them off the bench Sunday.

Three Raptors starters had 20 points with DeRozan (22), Joseph (20) and Ibaka (23) trying to stave off the reaper. But James and the Cavs were too strong.