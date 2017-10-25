LeBron James directs the action, keeps Cavs on point

Starting at point guard, LeBron James records five assists in the first half of play against the Bulls. (0:33)

CLEVELAND -- Another game for the Cavaliers, another night spent trying to claw back from an early double-digit deficit against an Eastern Conference opponent picked to finish near the bottom of the standings.

Only unlike Saturday, when the Cavs fell down by as many 37 points en route to an embarrassing loss to the Orlando Magic, Cleveland improved to 3-1 thanks to another brilliant night out of LeBron James (34 points and 13 assists) in a 119-112 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The action began for the Cavs even before they trailed by as many as 14 in the first quarter Tuesday. An expected one-for-one lineup swap with JR Smith starting and Dwyane Wade going to the bench became an all-out starter shuffle, with Tristan Thompson returning to the first five at center to combat the Bulls’ Robin Lopez and James assuming point guard duties alongside a frontcourt of Jae Crowder and Kevin Love, while Derrick Rose (ankle) and Isaiah Thomas (hip) remained sidelined.

It was a notable night for James. Not only did he tie Zydrunas Ilgauskas for most regular-season games played in Cavs franchise history (771), he also became the only active player to put up 20-plus points and 10-plus assists at four different starting positions, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He’s done it 141 times at small forward, six times at power forward, one time at shooting guard and now six times at point guard, including Tuesday.

LeBron James, King of Versatility 20-pt.,10-ast. games, by starting pos. Small Forward 141 Point Guard 6* Power Forward 6 Shooting Guard 1 * Includes Tuesday

James called his own number early -- scoring 12 of the Cavs’ 28 first-quarter points -- but that effort was necessary to keep Cleveland in the game with Chicago hitting 5 of its 17 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

And James distributed as the game wore on, keeping the Cavs in it. Cleveland finally tied the score on a wide-open Crowder 3 with 9:33 to go in the third quarter when James found him with a flick-of-the-wrist cross-court feed, sparking a 12-0 run that gave Cleveland control.

James’ passing opened up the Cavs’ shooting. They went 16-for-38 (42.1 percent) from deep against the Bulls with four players -- James (4-for-6), Love (3-for-7), Crowder (3-for-7) and Kyle Korver (3-for-6) each hitting three or more triples. This after Cleveland shot just 23-for-73 (31.5 percent) from 3 in its first three games.

Love continued his steady season with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cavs bench outscored Chicago’s reserves 46-34, with Channing Frye (eight points on 3-for-3 shooting) cracking the rotation again. Wade got it going in his new role -- 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting and four assists –- to easily have his finest game as a Cav. Smith still struggled, shooting 1-for-8 for three points, but added four boards and four dimes.

The Cavs finish off their back-to-back Wednesday in Brooklyn. With Rose already ruled out with his sprained left ankle and the Nets starting former Cleveland center Timofey Mozgov in the middle, don’t be surprised if the Cavs roll with the same starting lineup once again.