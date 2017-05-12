Josh Gordon ranks as the Browns' all-time waste of talent

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Takeaways from the NFL’s denial of reinstatement of Browns receiver Josh Gordon …

1. An all-timer: This is how amazing a talent Josh Gordon was: When he arrived at Browns training camp in the summer of 2012 at the age of 21, Gordon had not played football in 18 months. He had one complete season at Baylor as a 19-year-old sophomore, and then was dismissed from Baylor and ultimately Utah, to which he transferred. He was out of shape and his head was spinning due to a crash course of tryouts prior to the summer supplemental draft. And the moment he walked onto the field, he was the best player on the team. And second-best wasn’t even close. The next season, still only 22, Gordon dominated NFL defenses for a league-high 1,646 receiving yards. And he missed the first two games because of his first NFL suspension. My lasting image of Gordon’s eliteness was he making Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib submit – quit – while accelerating after a catch on a slant route. I’ve covered the Browns since 1984. Without hesitation, I can say he was the best player in a Browns uniform in that time. I would also say that in terms of pure physical talent and football skills, only Jim Brown compared to him in the history of the franchise. Gordon had that kind of naturally phenomenal talent. Which makes Gordon’s short-lived career – seemingly over at the age of 26 because of repeated drug violations and the league’s denial on Thursday of his second application for reinstatement from indefinite suspension – the all-time waste of talent in Browns history.

2. Trade not made: Behind the scenes, Gordon was high-maintenance from Day 1. It was a constant struggle to get him to submit samples for drug tests and meet scheduled counseling sessions. Early in the 2013 season, CEO Joe Banner already had tired of Gordon’s act. He felt Gordon’s NFL career would be short. Banner actively shopped Gordon in the month of October. He had a trade agreement for the 49ers’ second-round draft pick in 2014 plus a player, running back Kendall Hunter. This was a few weeks after Banner had shaken up the Browns’ locker room and their fan base by trading second-year running back Trent Richardson to the Colts after Week 2. In the first game after that trade, Gordon made his season debut after a two-game suspension and turned in 10 receptions for 146 yards as Brian Hoyer stepped in at quarterback for Brandon Weeden and produced a 31-27 win in Minnesota. The Richardson trade was quickly forgotten, partially because of Gordon’s spectacular re-emergence. When Banner proposed the trade, coach Rob Chudzinski reportedly went ballistic. Owner Jimmy Haslam sided with the coach and blocked Banner’s trade. Gordon proceeded to have a torrid four-game stretch that propelled him to the Pro Bowl – 36 receptions, 774 yards, 21.5-yard average, 5 touchdowns. Chudzinski was fired after the season, and then Banner, too. Hunter would tear his ACL in the 2014 training camp. San Francisco retained its second-round pick and used it on Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde. Five picks later, at the bottom of the second round, the Patriots selected quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

3. All facts not known: Defenders of Gordon still believe Commissioner Roger Goodell treats Gordon’s case with draconian heavy-handedness. They find it hard to believe players who commit serious crimes, such as domestic violence, can be ruled eligible to play while Gordon remains suspended because of a few positive marijuana tests. Also, they cite the relaxation of marijuana laws throughout the U.S. and increasing discussions of the medical use of marijuana to treat pain as reasons to lighten up on Gordon. I used to have that opinion. But if you believe failed marijuana tests are the extent of Gordon’s violations of the NFL drug policy, then you are naïve. I think the NFL came to bend over backwards to give Gordon opportunities to adhere to the league drug program. Gordon failed to take advantage. He didn’t hurt anyone but himself.

4. Why keep him?: There is a school of thought that if the Browns truly want to show a change in their culture, they should release their rights to Gordon. I’m still not buying that. Gordon obviously has an addiction problem. Releasing his rights proves nothing at this point. I don’t know if Gordon will ever conquer his demons and resume his NFL career. But if he does, I would want to own his playing rights and have the option of trading him or keeping him. Without any doubt, however, the Browns will never count on Gordon playing for them.

5. About that receiver roster: At NFL owners meetings in March, Sashi Brown, EVP of football operations, said, “We’re not in position at wide receiver to turn down a guy like Josh if we feel he’s settled himself.” I never took that to mean the Browns were anticipating Gordon rejoining them. I thought Brown was merely being empathetic to Gordon’s struggles and perhaps was sending a long-distance incentive for him to strive for rehabilitation. Still, the Browns’ inaction at the receiver position this year is inexplicably Ray Farmer-like. They replaced Terrelle Pryor with Kenny Britt and added nobody in the draft. They didn’t even sign an undrafted receiver; surely, the pickings were slim in this draft class. All of which makes the abrupt release of admittedly-slowed tight end Gary Barnidge all the more perplexing. Barnidge, at 32, would appear to be a better receiving option as a second tight end to rookie David Njoku than any third receiver on the roster beyond Corey Coleman and Britt.