Browns QB DeShone Kizer is eager to learn, and it starts with reciting plays in the huddle

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

More takeaways from Browns rookie minicamp Day 1 …

1. Quarterbacking 101: Although DeShone Kizer believes he can get himself up to speed to compete for the starting job immediately, the former Notre Dame quarterback admits he has a lot to learn. “It is a new transition for me,” Kizer said. “This is a brand new process, a situation that I have never been a part of. I am completely open with big ears to take as much coaching as I possibly can. I completely understand that the things I did in college are not going to just jump over to the NFL and be exactly what they were. It is going to take a lot of work so I am just trying to learn as much as I can and become a pro as quickly as I can.” Kizer said he received some preliminary exposure to Hue Jackson’s offensive principles through his pre-draft quarterback coach, Zac Robinson, who spent a couple seasons on the Bengals’ practice squad when Jackson was on Marvin Lewis’ staff. But this tells you how far Kizer is coming from: He said the biggest thing he’s learned from Jackson so far is the importance of learning how to call plays correctly in the huddle. “That is going to be the biggest transition for me coming from a team where it was all hand signals in high school and also in college,” Kizer said. “To be able to go in there and command the huddle and be able to communicate to the guys is definitely the first thing on my agenda.”

2. Out of the shadows: The theme of the Browns’ 2017 draft was elite athletic talent – bigger, stronger, faster players. And although defensive end Myles Garrett and safety Jabrill Peppers have received the bulk of attention, it was the third first-round pick, tight end David Njoku, who was perhaps most impressive in the first practice. Njoku, 6-4 and 246 pounds, ran the sixth-fastest 40 among tight ends at the NFL combine, and measured the second-longest arms (35 ¼ inches) and third-longest wingspan (82 ½ inches). Njoku was also the youngest in the position group; he won’t turn 21 until July. While Garrett couldn’t truly flash his quarterback-closing speed in non-contact drills, and Peppers didn’t participate because of his agent’s advice to not to sign a “participation agreement” in lieu of a bona fide contract, Njoku showed his running and pass-catching ability throughout the practice session. “He is a big, fast guy, right? He looks good. He can run,” Jackson said. After the release of Gary Barnidge, Njoku will be expected to hold down the No. 1 tight end job immediately. “I know I can,” he said. “I am confident in myself, but I am also very humble. I know God has a plan. I am just going to keep working, keep studying, keep praying and see how far that takes me.”

3. Land of kicking legends: Seventh-round kicker Zane Gonzalez obliterated the FBS field-goal record with 96 makes in four years at Arizona State and also broke the career record with 492 points. Certainly the Houston native took advantage of thin air in the Arizona desert, so now the question is how will he deal with the notorious weather elements off Lake Erie in Cleveland. “It is just mental stuff,” he said. “You can’t really let it get to you. You go out there and just stay in your routine. You just have to figure out a way through it, just like any other position, you have to work your way through unique situations.” Gonzalez said he intends to get in touch with Browns kicking legend and amateur meteorologist Phil Dawson for tips on kicking in FirstEnergy Stadium. (Ironically, the weather-battered Dawson is now in kicking Valhalla after signing with the Arizona Cardinals.) “You see somebody that’s had great success here, so why not pick his brain and try to be just as good as he was?” Gonzalez said. Gonzalez won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker last year and he was thrilled to see a giant mural of the Browns Hall of Famer emblazoned on an exterior wall of the refurbished team facility and also the street bearing his name. “It’s pretty unique,” Gonzalez said.

4. Brownie bits: Fifth-round offensive tackle Rod Johnson confirmed the Browns will break him in at his natural left tackle position but said line coach Bob Wylie told him “anything can happen.” Johnson indicated he could be moved to right tackle – where Shon Coleman and Cam Erving are scheduled to compete – but he does not play guard or center … Third-round defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on early impressions of safety Jabrill Peppers: “He is our Energizer Bunny. He is a guy who really brings a lot of life and energy to our practices and to the meeting room. I’m looking forward to what type of teammate he’s going to be.”