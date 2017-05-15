Favorable first impressions by Browns rookies give way to another quarterback competition

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

First impressions: You only have one chance to make a first impression, and for most rookies that chance comes at rookie minicamp. So that was the relevance of Browns rookie camp over the weekend.

For the most part, the only news that happens is bad news, and that came in the form of a fractured patella injury to fourth-round cornerback Howard Wilson.

It was a freak, non-contact injury, occurring when the good-natured rookie from Houston felt his knee lock up while running. Wilson could miss the bulk of the season after surgery. He’ll receive the standard four-year contract slotted to his draft spot as if the injury didn’t occur.

Otherwise, it was a positive weekend for the well-received Browns rookie class of 2017.

Here are the impressions made by the notable ones, plus a look at the Browns Quarterback Tracker as the team heads into the OTA (organized team activities) portion of the “off” season.

Myles Garrett

Simultaneously soft-spoken yet outspoken, he has star quality draped all over him. He has a way of responding to questions about his playing ability at this early stage with a “you’ll see” look, as if he knows something the rest of us don’t. We will find out very soon. “Did you see that guy come off the edge that one time today? Holy smokes. Oh my gosh,” Hue Jackson gushed after Saturday’s practice. Garrett just might be the reason defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was overheard to say to a visitor at camp, “This is the happiest I’ve been in my career.”

Jabrill Pepppers

Credit rookie defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for pegging him “our Energizer Bunny.” Peppers emits energy just by speaking. His eyes radiate when he speaks. He is built compactly to deliver a blow. You would hope he is the player who, when the defense is slogging around in the fourth quarter, spent by overuse, he will speak up in the huddle and inject a jolt of energy in the whole unit and then will make a play to dislodge the ball and preserve a win. Imagine Josh Cribbs on defense.

DeShone Kizer

For a young quarterback who played only two seasons of college football, he has a good sense of his shortcomings and an earnest willingness to be coached. He was surprised at the quick pace Jackson demands of his quarterbacks in calling plays, breaking the huddle and delivering the ball. He’d better get up to speed because the pace quickens at every phase of the offseason – when the veterans join the rookies in OTAs, at training camp, in the preseason, and then in the real games.

David Njoku

Kizer sized him up best. “He is a freak. To be as big as he is over there with his crazy muscles and being 6-5 and jumping and catching it one-handed, it definitely makes for an easy target to throw,” Kizer said.

Quarterback competition

As presaged in our last ESPN Cleveland Browns Quarterback Tracker, Cody Kessler heads into OTAs as the No. 1 quarterback. Jackson said, “This [starting job] is open. It really is.” What makes this open competition unique is that none of the four contenders has won a game for the Browns. The problem with quarterback competitions is they inevitably become self-defeating exercises that take precious time away from readying the starter and the offense for the season. “The only way to get better is to get reps. I have been through this before a few times. We will get these guys reps,” Jackson said.

Cody Kessler

He earned the No. 1 spot at this point by surviving an 0-8 rookie season and two concussions. He said he spent the offseason working with quarterback guru Tom House on strengthening his arm and body, quickening his release, and lengthening his passes. His work ethic, poise and ball security are positives, of course. But he hasn’t proved he can win.

Brock Osweiler

In Denver in 2015, he chafed when coach Gary Kubiak went back to Peyton Manning for their Super Bowl drive, and then brazenly rejected GM John Elway’s $45 million contract offer to succeed Manning for $72 million in Houston. In Houston in 2016, he shrunk under coach Bill O’Brien’s tongue-lashings and then reportedly reacted badly when O’Brien demoted him and then called him back to mop up in Game 16 when starter Tom Savage suffered a concussion. Browns coaches may be rightfully suspicious of how valuable Osweiler would be as a “veteran mentor” to the young guys.

DeShone Kizer

Jackson said, "I don't know that I've coached a guy with this kind of skill set." (Jackson was Baltimore’s quarterback coach when Joe Flacco was a rookie.) Kizer’s arm and size got him through the door, but they alone won’t be enough to win in the NFL. His biggest problem may be that he doesn’t have a certifiable winning NFL quarterback to soak up and learn from.

Kevin Hogan

Jackson surprised Bengals coach Marvin Lewis by using Hogan as a change-up running quarterback for 100 yards of offense in the first Cincinnati game. But Hogan never had the chance to prepare as a starter the rest of the 2016 season. Coaches weren’t enthused about his arm strength. A full offseason in Jackson’s program after catching up to speed last year should give him a much better shot this year. Still, he has to impress early, or he will lag behind and suffer a share of third-team reps.