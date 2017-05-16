Always looking, Browns may have to wait for roster cuts to add a wide receiver

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Unfinished business: The Browns have done a fairly good job of upgrading most of their position groups.

Offensive line received plenty of attention -- guard Kevin Zeitler, center J.C. Tretter and offensive tackle Matt McCants in free agency; center Marcus Martin from waivers; and left tackle Rod Johnson in the draft. Good work here.

Defensive line was upgraded exclusively through the draft with elite pass rusher Myles Garrett, and interior linemen Larry Ogunjobi and Caleb Brantley.

The secondary was infused at safety by No. 25 overall pick Jabrill Peppers and waiver pickup Tyvis Powell; and at cornerback with fourth-round pick Howard Wilson (since injured), and undrafted fliers Channing Stribling, JD Harmon and Alvin Hill.

There are two new quarterbacks on hand – second-round pick Deshone Kizer and salary-dump trade acquisition Brock Osweiler – along with an athletic freak tight end in the first round, David Njoku, a bona fide kicking competitor in Zane Gonzalez, and running back Matt Dayes.

All of that is good.

But what are they thinking at wide receiver?

Out is Terrelle Pryor. In is Kenny Britt. And that’s it?

Step it up: Through eight NFL seasons with the Titans and Rams, Britt, who will be 29 in September, has averaged 39 receptions for 15.8 yards a catch and about four touchdowns.

Britt will be the No. 2 receiver. No. 1 is Corey Coleman, who had 33 receptions and three touchdowns as a rookie.

Then there are fellow 2016 draft picks Ricardo Louis (18 receptions, zero touchdowns), Rashard Higgins (six and zero), and Jordan Payton (one and zero).

There are five other receivers on the roster, none of whom has caught a pass for the Browns.

Asked if this position group worries him, coach Hue Jackson said, “I am worried about everything. I am being very honest. We drafted [four] guys a year ago. We have to develop them. We have a really good coach [senior offensive assistant Al Saunders] coaching them.”

Less than a year ago, the possibility of a fearsome threesome – athletic freaks Josh Gordon and Pryor on the outside, with Coleman in the slot – was not far-fetched. They got on the field together only briefly in one preseason game.

Then, Pryor took less money in free agency to play with Kirk Cousins in Jay Gruden’s offense in Washington and Gordon was denied reinstatement from indefinite suspension for substance abuse violations.

That leaves Coleman, whom Jackson called out in March to up his game in his second season and be “the guy.”

Last weekend at the conclusion of rookie minicamp, Jackson stated the obvious when he said, “There are some guys that need to step up.”

Help wanted: Are the Browns serious about heading into training camp with this group of receivers?

“The season is a long ways away,” Jackson said. “A lot of things are going to happen and can happen. I don’t think that Sashi [Brown, head of football operations] has said that this is our ending team.

“Like he said a long time ago, we are always trying to uncover every opportunity that we have to make our team better. We will continue to do that as we move forward.”

The most accomplished unsigned receivers are Anquan Boldin, 36; Eddie Royal, 31; Stevie Johnson, 31; Victor Cruz, 30; and Vincent Jackson, 34. All are past their prime.

So there’s not much viable help left in free agency. A trade is a possibility, although productive receivers are not generally available this time of year.

More than likely, the Browns will be scouring the waiver wire during roster cuts in August to fill a very obvious and familiar need.