Browns' signing of CB Jason McCourty another notch in the belt of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

More secondary help: The signing of veteran cornerback Jason McCourty by the Browns on Tuesday is interesting for a few reasons.

1. McCourty was cut by the cornerback-needy Tennessee Titans because he was due $7 million on the last year of a $43 million contract. Once speculated as a possibility to join his identical twin brother, Devin, with the Patriots, he signed with the Browns for $6 million over two years, according to reports.

2. McCourty, a three-time captain with the Titans and the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year winner in 2014, was one of the most popular players in Tennessee.

3. McCourty started 90 games in eight seasons, 81 over the last six. So what will be his role? Will he compete with No. 2 cornerback Jamar Taylor, who received a three-year, $15 million contract from the Browns during 2016? Or will he press No. 1 Joe Haden, the $11 million a year former Pro Bowler who has missed 16 games due to injuries the past two years? Or will McCourty transition to free safety, the position his brother plays for the Patriots?

4. McCourty, who turns 30 on Aug. 13, is the oldest free agent signed by the New Browns Order in two transaction seasons. One of his defensive coaches in Tennessee in 2013 was Gregg Williams, the Browns’ new defensive coordinator.

The new sheriff: All of which underscores the increasing influence on the Browns wielded by Williams.

Williams has implanted his in-your-face personality on the team since Hue Jackson tabbed him to replace the cerebral, low-key Ray Horton.

At his extraordinary introductory press conference performance on Jan. 19, Williams admonished the media for slouching in chairs, denied he had obsessive-compulsive disorder and said he takes no prescription medicine “hardly at all,” described himself as a “competition-aholic,” and taunted coaches who want his job to “come get some” – all before he took a single question.

In the Q&A exchange, Williams said, without prompting, that he would be the medication for any players with ADHD – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Once on board, Williams was considered a key reason ex-Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a $50 million contract to stay with the Browns rather than pursue free agency. Collins visited Jackson and Williams at Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, AL, shortly after signing his new contract in February.

Early on, Williams initiated a running dialogue with Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett and, along with Jackson, lobbied hard with EVP of football operations Sashi Brown, who had the final say, to select Garrett No. 1 overall and thwart the pro-Mitch Trubisky movement in the analytics department.

Williams aligned Garrett with Hall of Fame pass rusher Bruce Smith, whom Williams coached in Washington in Smith’s final NFL season, enabling Smith to surpass Reggie White for the all-time sack record at the time. Smith is expected to take up Williams’ invitation to visit Browns camp this summer to jumpstart Garrett’s career.

Williams also was the one who championed the selection of Michigan strong safety Jabrill Peppers – over Ohio State free safety Malik Hooker, who was available to the Browns until they traded down from No. 12. Williams envisions Peppers in the same hybrid safety-linebacker role he carved out for Mark Barron while with the Rams.

And it was Williams who cold towel-slapped Haden – at their first face-to-face meeting – and told him, “If you didn't play through your [groin] injury, I would tell them to get you out of here.”

He’s the man: Williams also was responsible for at least three new defensive assistants on Jackson’s second-year staff – defensive line coach Clyde Simmons, who coached under Williams with the Rams; defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker, who coached under Williams with the Redskins; and linebackers coach Blake Williams, who is Gregg’s son.

And did we mention that Williams’ wife, Dr. Erin Shannon, is a sports psychologist who is expected to be added to the team’s support staff?

In the early going of the 2017 season, the Browns have taken on a distinctive personality. The surprise is that it appears to be taking on the aggressive personality of Williams, the defensive coordinator, and not the personality of the head coach.

It takes a man secure in his own skin to allow Williams to dominate the way that he has.

“Gregg has proven that he knows how to get the best out of men,” Jackson said. “That is the challenge of every coach -- to get the best out of every player, especially the really talented ones. We are all after that. I know I am diving in there with him, too, trying to get this whole football team to take this next jump, and I think we will.”