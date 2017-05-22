The 10 most important Browns heading into OTA practices

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Stepping it up: The Browns tee it up in their charity golf tournament on Monday, then re-load on Tuesday with the first of 10 OTA practices over the next three weeks. A mandatory full-team minicamp follows on June 13-15 before everybody takes time off for summer recess.

So, it is here – the 2017 Browns season.

And as the season shifts into team-building mode, we ponder who are the 10 most important Browns heading into training camp.

10. Left tackle Joe Thomas: He has spoiled all of us into thinking he will play forever at a high level. The fact he is only 10th on this list is a reflection of that. Some day, he will not answer the bell and his absence will be felt. It simply can’t happen now, because the team has nobody to plug in. Part of Thomas’ summer job will be to bring along Rod Johnson as an heir-apparent left tackle. Hopefully, Johnson will be ready when Thomas’ contract runs out after 2018.

9. Tight end David Njoku: At the combine, the athletic tight end from Miami measured roughly the same as and posted almost the identical 40 time to Kellen Winslow Jr. in 2004. Tight ends historically don’t post big numbers as rookies; Winslow had five receptions in his injury-plagued rookie season. Yet Njoku will be counted on to produce early. After the release of veteran Gary Barnidge, the tight end room is young and unreliable. And playmakers on offense are scarce. Njoku, the youngest player on the team, must be good fast.

8. Wide receiver Corey Coleman: He was advertised as “one of the most dynamic players” in the 2016 draft. A broken hand robbed him of six games as a rookie, and he never caught up to time lost. After Terrelle Pryor defected in free agency to the Washington Redskins, coach Hue Jackson said that Coleman has to step up and be “the guy.” That entails lining up for every game and leading the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

7. Center J.C. Tretter: He wasn’t the marquee free agent signing on the offensive line -- right guard Kevin Zeitler was -- but Tretter has a more important task. That is to stabilize the center position and anchor the offensive line. Injuries cost him 17 games in three years in Green Bay. Packers coach Mike McCarthy told ESPN Cleveland in March that he blamed himself for part of the injury problem because he had Tretter playing different positions at different weights. He believes keeping Tretter at center will bring out the best in him. Stability at center is the first step in stability at quarterback, and thus, the offense as a whole. So it all starts with Tretter.

6. Cornerback Joe Haden: Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called him out in their first meeting, saying it’s a good thing Haden played through his groin injuries last year or Williams would have told the front office to get rid of him. Then the Browns signed veteran free agent cornerback Jason McCourty. The fact is Haden’s salary is commensurate with Pro Bowl performance, and that is what is expected of him at this stage of his career. Providing that would make a big difference in the defense.

5. Quarterback Cody Kessler: Jackson said Kessler earned the No. 1 quarterback spot in OTAs. If he can hold it down and begin the season as the starter, he would give DeShone Kizer time to observe a few regular games from the sideline. Kessler will enter the season with an 0-8 record. Whether or not that record reflects his work as a rookie, he needs to produce a win early to keep fans and media from calling for Kizer before his time.

4. Safety Jabrill Peppers: Williams has plans for him as a hybrid safety-linebacker to make tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage and to assist in pass rush schemes. He can play with a productive anger if it is controlled. He has an energy that can fuel the whole unit. He can also do the same as a return specialist.

3. Linebacker Jamie Collins: Did you know a Browns linebacker has not earned a Pro Bowl berth since Jamir Miller in 2001? And before that, it was Clay Matthews and Chip Banks in the 1980s? So if Williams can mold Collins into a difference-maker in his defense, it will be a generational development.

2. Quarterback DeShone Kizer: OK, just being the latest quarterback hopeful qualifies him high on this list. He doesn’t have to win the starting job immediately, but he does have to earn playing time during the season to be adequately evaluated prior to the quarterback-rich 2018 draft. What does Kizer have to do to convince the Browns they don’t need to draft Sam Darnold, Josh Allen or Josh Rosen? Simple: Win games. That means being the reason for wins, not just tagging along.

1. Defensive end Myles Garrett: If you can’t draft a franchise quarterback, the next-best thing is a franchise pass rusher. Garrett could be a game-changer on defense. He could be the reason opposing offensive coordinators adjust their schemes when preparing for the Browns. He could be the exclamation point to a fourth-quarter defensive stop – a sack to force a punt which results in the Browns’ offense holding the ball for the final four minutes in a victory. That’s how it’s done.