Browns would line up Jason McCourty at free safety if he is one of the top four defensive backs

Takeaways from Browns charity golf event as OTAs begin …

1. McCourty’s destination: Jason McCourty has never played free safety in eight seasons in the NFL, but it’s possible that will be his destination with the Browns. “McCourty can end up playing nickel. He can play corner. He can play safety. Our job is to make sure we find the best four guys to get out there,” coach Hue Jackson said Monday at Barrington Golf Club. As OTAs begin on Tuesday, the plan appears to be to introduce McCourty at his natural cornerback position. So consider the top four cornerbacks to be Joe Haden, Jamar Taylor, McCourty and Briean Boddy-Calhoun, and the top three safeties to be Jabrill Peppers, Derrick Kindred and Ed Reynolds. Of those seven players, can McCourty rank in the top four? If so, he’ll either topple Taylor as the No. 2 cornerback or be the No. 1 free safety. If McCourty ranks, say, fifth, he would be the third cornerback and play outside with Taylor sliding inside. Haden, for one, thinks McCourty can play safety in the NFL. “I definitely think he can,” Haden said. “I hollered at him about that when he first came here. The coaches talked to him about playing safety. He’s open to that. McCourty’s a super good dude. Loves ball. Super hungry. Ready to go out and play.” One thing Jackson wants to avoid is having McCourty shift from cornerback to safety from week to week. “I would like for him to have a position,” Jackson said. “I’d like for him to show that he’s one of the best guys out there and then put him out there and let him play.”

2. More to come?: Jackson affirmed the McCourty acquisition had been in the works before the fractured kneecap injury suffered by rookie cornerback Howard Wilson on the first practice of rookie minicamp. “Sashi [Brown, head of football operatons] said we’re gonna always try to make our team better,” Jackson said. “We’re not done yet. We’re going to keep looking.” But that search will not extend to quarterback, Jackson confirmed, which rules out – for now – the Browns bringing in Colin Kaepernick. “I think we have four bodies here, we drafted a guy we feel good about [DeShone Kizer],” Jackson said. “I think that’s probably everywhere else [where they could add a player]. Now, I’m not shutting the door on Colin. I don’t want anybody to think that or we’re anti-Colin. That’s not the case. I think right now we have four guys that are vying for an opportunity to be our quarterback that we feel good about.”

3. Cruz control: Jackson confirmed the team has discussed the pros and cons of bringing in ex-Giants receiver Victor Cruz, 30, who is a free agent. Cruz came back in 2016 after two years rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon and then a calf injury. Cruz was able to play 15 games in 2016, starting 12, and had 39 receptions for 586 yards and one touchdown. “We’ve had discussions about any player out there, not just Victor, to see if they fit,” Jackson said. “We’re a young football team. We’re probably more young at [receiver] than anything and if we feel if a guy can help us, we’ll continue to explore those opportunities.”

4. Thomas bullish on Kessler: While Cody Kessler begins his second NFL season as the starter in OTAs, senior left tackle Joe Thomas believes he can hold down the job into the season. “I think Cody Kessler’s going to make huge improvement his second year,” Thomas said. “He spent a lot of time working on his arm strength and it looks like he’s improved his zip on the ball. To the naked eye, it seems like he’s got a stronger arm this season.” Thomas also believes Kessler will learn in his second season how to preserve his body and avoid injury better. “I think a big part of that is what we have up front, being able to protect him better, his comfort in the offense, his comfort in his decision-making,” Thomas said. “Those are the things that allow you not to take those big hits. Look at Eli Marnning. He’s more frail than [fill in the blank], but he’s never missed a start in his life because he understands when to take those hits, when to throw the ball away, where to lean when you’re making a throw that you know you’re going to get hit. Protecting yourself. That’s mostly with your decision-making. It’s not necessarily how big and strong you are. Because no matter how big and strong you are as a quarterback, unless you’re Jamarcus Russell, those guys hitting you are going to be bigger than you and those hits are going to hurt. It’s a matter of being smart and I think that’s part of the reason he’ll be better this year. You understand so much better after having one year under your belt.”

5. Brownie bits: Running back Isaiah Crowell, who has been absent the entire offseason program, did not participate in the charity golf event. Will he attend the opening of OTAs? The Browns aren’t saying … Linebacker Chris Kirksey, who played an inside linebacker spot in Ray Horton’s 3-4 alignment, said he will move to the weakside outside linebacker (WILL) position in Gregg Williams’ 4-3 … Jackson wouldn’t give the rotation of quarterbacks after Kessler. “I have to do it by feel,” he said. “For the first day, you might see [Kizer] by me the whole time. There’s a lot of different things we’re going to do. I want to make sure I have my hand on [Kizer] as much as I can.”