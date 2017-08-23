Another Browns quarterback competition -- yawn -- comes to a close

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Lessons not learned: The Browns’ quarterback competition is too close to call because that’s the way these things always go.

Quarterback competitions are self-defeating and counter-productive. They occupy way too much time and attention. They retard the development of the offense. They detract from the fundamental priority of preseason – getting the team ready for the real season.

More times than not, they don’t even identify the right person for the job.

The last good offense the Browns had was in 2007. (Yes, it’s been 10 years since a Browns offense was competent.) There was a quarterback competition that summer between Charlie Frye and Derek Anderson. Both were awful, deflated by the microscopic over-analysis of every bad read, every check down.

The coaches settled on Frye. He was yanked at halftime of Game 1, and traded the next day.

Unburdened by the absurdity of a quarterback competition and freed to simply play football, Anderson went on to produce a Pro Bowl-alternate season.

That should have taught the Browns something. But every new regime brings its own answers and listens to no one.

Setting it in perspective: You can’t blame DeShone Kizer for not rising up and winning a quarterback competition in his first NFL training camp.

Bernie Kosar, the most cerebral football mind and most precocious rookie in Browns modern history, couldn’t even do that. And Kizer is younger than Kosar was in 1985.

Kosar played two years in a pro-style offense at University of Miami under the tutelage of quarterback experts. He recited plays in the huddle, deciphered defenses, called audibles at the line of scrimmage and led his team to a monumental upset of Nebraska for the unofficial national championship as a freshman. And even he wasn’t ready as an NFL rookie.

Kizer played two years in a simplified, no-huddle, spread offense at Notre Dame in which plays were relayed to the entire offense via sideline signals or cards. He regressed his second year and piloted a 4-8 debacle. To even engage him in a quarterback competition was an act of desperation borne from years of organizational dysfunction.

You can’t blame Brock Osweiler for not rising up and winning the quarterback competition. He’d never been in one in five NFL training camps.

The fact that Osweiler even emerged as the odds-on favorite was unfathomable, considering the way he joined the Browns.

Osweiler was never singled out by the franchise’s resident quarterback expert, Hue Jackson, as a player to get. The analytics department gifted him to Jackson and said, “Here.”

Osweiler was the throw-in in the “brilliant” trade for the incredibly over-valued 2018 second-round draft pick of the Houston Texans. He was a quarterback-to-be-flipped that never happened.

As the highest-paid Browns player in 2017 at $16 million – guaranteed! – Osweiler represents all that is wrong with the New Browns Order.

“This is absolutely insane how this worked out,” ESPN analyst Jon Gruden exclaimed to Tom Reed of the Athletic.

You can’t blame Cody Kessler for not seizing the opportunity given him in OTAs and training camp and winning the quarterback competition.

Over-drafted in 2016 and then thrown into the bath water prematurely as a rookie, Kessler suffered eight losses in eight starts, two concussions and untold trauma as the last quarterback standing after only three games into the Jackson era.

And that experience earned him first dibs for the starting job in 2017?

On any other NFL team, Kessler’s roster spot would be in jeopardy. Here, he was the favorite to start at quarterback entering training camp.

Where do we go?: The Browns’ record of whiffing on quarterbacks is indisputably atrocious. Some say they just need to get lucky. The sad thing is they already got lucky and didn’t even know it.

In 2013, Joe Banner brought in Brian Hoyer in May as a third quarterback. Despite indifference from the coaches, Hoyer, a studious protege of Tom Brady, wound up as the starter in Game 3 and produced two important wins before a knee injury.

The following year, after another regime change and recuperating from ACL surgery, Hoyer and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan teamed up for seven wins in their first 11 games. Then they were sabotaged by the siren call of franchise money machine Johnny Manziel.

Even after Manziel crashed and burned at the end of his rookie year, GM Ray Farmer refused to admit his historic mistake and confess to owner Jimmy Haslam his dereliction of duty in contributing to the insanity in the building.

Instead, Farmer chased away Hoyer – the only winning Browns quarterback in the expansion era, a player who lived and died to quarterback his hometown team. Farmer never even met with Hoyer to tell him his fate as another ex-Browns quarterback.

Anticlimactically came Josh McCown, and Robert Griffin, and Kessler, and Osweiler, and Kizer.

On Wednesday, Jackson will name his starting quarterback. It could be Osweiler. It could be Kizer. It’s too close to call. What did you expect?