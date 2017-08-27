DeShone Kizer wraps up Browns starting QB job with composed, deceptive performance

Editor’s note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

TAMPA, FL

Hue Jackson has spoken of getting “little victories” in his second season as coach of the Browns. Saturday night’s 13-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would qualify as one.

And it wasn’t so much that it came on the road and increased the Browns’ preseason record to 3-0.

It was the “little victories” that rookie DeShone Kizer posted in his first NFL start at quarterback, which no doubt earned him the starting role for the season opener Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite a quite deceptive 6-of-18 passing performance in the first half.

Plagued by dropped passes and poor field position, Kizer played with composure and command and earned the coach’s respect. An official announcement of the starting job will come before the preseason finale Thursday in Chicago, which Kizer very well may sit out.

“I know the numbers weren’t what I would like, what he would like, but I thought he moved the team, made some plays,” Jackson said. “I think our surrounding cast has to continue to help him.

“I thought he did some really good things. I feel comfortable with him. He handled things really well. His eyes were good. Conversations we had were what you want with your quarterback. I thought he managed the team well.

“I’m going to watch the tape [before naming Kizer the starter]. I’m really close. He has the right feel for me, for what I’m looking for, but I’ll go back and look at the tape.”

Jackson said during the practice week that Kizer would have to “fall flat on his face” not to be named the season starter.

“He did not fall flat on his face. He did some better things than I thought he would, to be honest with you,” Jackson said.

Tampa Bay sat five starters on defense, including one key player from each position group – Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy, linebacker Kwon Alexander and cornerback Brent Grimes. And Kizer managed to post just a field goal in his 32 snaps over the entire first half. He threw one interception and had another one dropped by a defender.

But there were certifiable positives despite racking up only 93 yards passing and a 28.2 passer rating.

On his first series, Kizer was sabotaged when Corey Coleman failed to separate for a catchable deep ball, Rannell Hall failed to get both feet in bounds after a catch, and Kenny Britt dropped a perfect pass for a first down at the Tampa Bay 15-yard line. Still, a 32-yard completion to Coleman put the Browns in position for a Cody Parkey field goal from 38 yards.

On his second series, originating at the Browns’ 1-yard line, Kizer converted two first downs on completions to Coleman. Then a third was nullified when Coleman was called for a phantom push-off. On the next play, Kizer was intercepted trying to force the ball to Rashard Higgins in the middle of the field.

His third series was thwarted when tight end Randall Telfer couldn’t handle a laser to his hands, which would have been a 20-yard gain, and then a Duke Johnson fumble turned the ball over.

Kizer lost his rhythm and went three-and-out on his final two series.

“Overall, I thought it was an awesome opportunity to go out and compete against some ones with the ones and take things in practice and apply them to game situations,” Kizer said.

“Until I see it on tape, you can take it two ways. You see … the stats and can call it a bad game, or you can watch what we were able to do as far as developing drives. If you go on that, by the time Week One comes along, we’ll have a good offense ready to support the great defense that we have.”

Kizer said he was “fired up” by the play of the first-team defense.

The unit held Jameis Winston to three points and 0-for-7 on third-down conversions in the first half. The defense was particularly stout after the offense’s two turnovers, forcing the Bucs to punt after three plays following Kizer’s interception and after four plays following Johnson’s fumble.

Rookie safety Jabrill Peppers intercepted Winston at the goal line on the first defensive series while rookie end Myles Garrett applied the pressure up front.

“Everyone feeds off the pressure of the D-line and when we stay in coverage, they will get their sacks,” Peppers said. “We are making good progress. You guys haven’t seen a glimpse of what we can do.”

Kizer was long out of the game when rain pelted the field in the fourth quarter.

Cody Kessler endured four painful series – accumulating 47 yards, two sacks, and three three-and-outs – before Kevin Hogan came in and rescued the night.

Hogan, the forgotten man of the quarterbacks, engineered a field goal drive in 10 plays and then pulled out the win with an 87-yard drive in 10 plays in the worst rain of the night. He zinged a 5-yard touchdown to Jordan Leslie with 1:53 to go.

“Kevin did some good things,” Jackson said. “That was tremendous at the end, making plays, throwing a wet ball, running the offense.”

Jackson may have some decisions to make about his quarterback situation, after all. But Kizer made the important one easy.