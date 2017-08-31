Browns cut Joe Haden, trade Cam Erving to kick off what could be a wild ride of roster changes

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

CHICAGO

Joe Haden is now a Pittsburgh Steeler and Cam Erving is a Kansas City Chief, the result of another purge of Browns first-round failures on Wednesday.

As the Browns head into their final preseason game against the Bears, they brace for possibly more roster surprises by the weekend.

Haden, drafted seventh overall in 2010, turned from one of the most popular Browns to one of their most maligned after two seasons of injuries caused him to miss 14 games in 2015 and 2016.

His decline coincided with a five-year contract extension for a then-record $68 million in 2014 handed out by former GM Ray Farmer. But Haden’s demise really started on Dec. 1, 2013 when Jacksonville receiver Cecil Shorts beat him for a game-winning touchdown.

Haden’s stature descended as his big contract reached the $11.1 million per year range.

Sidelined by concussions and groin injuries the past two years, the two-time Pro Bowler was put on notice to stay on the field and pick up his game by new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in their first meeting in March. As Williams took a liking to cornerbacks Jamar Taylor, Briean Boddy-Calhoun and newly acquired Jason McCourty, whom he previously coached, Haden was deemed expendable.

The Browns met with Haden and agent Drew Rosenhaus in Tampa last weekend to seek a contract restructuring to help facilitate a trade. Haden declined and was released. Within hours, he was on a plane to Charlotte, NC, to sign with the Steelers, who play the Panthers on Thursday. The Browns and Steelers meet in the season opener Sept. 10 in FirstEnergy Stadium.

Haden reportedly received a three-year contract for $27 million, which pays him $7 million in 2017. That reportedly was the figure the Browns were asking him to come down to, but Haden chose to seek greener pastures with the rival Steelers.

Erving, taken 19th overall in 2015 by Farmer, was drafted as a center but spent his rookie season practicing and filling in most everywhere on the offensive line. He was tabbed as the heir to departed Pro Bowl center Alex Mack in 2016 and failed miserably, the consequence of being too tall (6-5 7/8) and too flabby.

Erving also played right guard and was earmarked this year to compete for the starting right tackle spot, at which he never seriously challenged second-year Shon Coleman.

It was considered a coup for Sashi Brown, executive vice president, to net the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in 2018 for Erving.

The trade, the 16th engineered by Brown in 18 months on the job, raised the Browns’ stockpile of picks to 13 in the 2018 draft. They have their own in each of the seven rounds, plus Houston’s first- and second-round picks; Philadelphia’s second; Carolina’s fourth; Kansas City’s fifth; and Pittsburgh’s sixth.

Brown’s work as overseer of the 53-man roster is far from complete. He and coach Hue Jackson have to figure out the final composition of the quarterback roster, which may not include Brock Osweiler, and also seek an upgrade at receiver. There are battles for backup roles at linebacker and safety. And the winner of the kicker competition must be declared.

Three things to watch with the Browns

1. Quarterback shakeout: Starter DeShone Kizer and Osweiler are not expected to play as Jackson stages a final contest between Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan for the backup roles. Osweiler’s absence from the last two games suggests he will be meet the same fate as Haden if a trade can’t be consummated. The Browns are on the hook for Osweiler’s $16 million guaranteed salary. The recent departures of defensive tackle Desmond Bryant, Haden and Erving saved the Browns about $13.4 million in scheduled payouts to help offset Osweiler’s $16 million. A big question is what happens if Kessler and Hogan perform poorly against the Bears. It could inspire Jackson to seek a veteran backup from the round of roster cuts.

2. Rinse and repeat: A recurring theme of the preseason games has been identifying the next wave of receivers after No. 1 Corey Coleman. Veteran pickup Kenny Britt is guaranteed $10.5 million, so he won’t lose a roster spot, bu the hasn’t inspired confidence as the team’s projected No. 2 receiver. The others behind Britt have been famously lacking, also, with the possible exception of unheralded Jordan Leslie.

3. Toe to toe: An ideal scenario for the Browns would be for kickers Cody Parkey and Zane Gonzalez to get multiple field-goal tries and for them to be perfect on them. Trading a kicker is not easy, but if there is a demand for one, the Browns would gladly pick up a seventh-round draft choice for either.

Did you know … ?

1. The Bears plan to start rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has been impressive in his first camp (70.8 percent completions, three TDs, 112.7 passer rating) but will begin the year behind starter Mike Glennon. Former Brown Connor Shaw – one of the 26 quarterbacks to start a game for them since 1999 – will relieve Trubisky.

2. This marks the 14th consecutive year the Browns and Bears meet in the final preseason game. This is the one game jointly scheduled by the clubs; the other three on the exhibition schedule are arranged by the NFL. These teams meet in the 15th regular-season game in Chicago on Christmas Eve.

3. Bears rookie tight end Adam Shaheen from Galena, OH, and Ashland University was drafted in the second round, 45th overall, seven spots ahead of Kizer.