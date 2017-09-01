Browns' defense leads team to undefeated preseason

Editor’s note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

CHICAGO

Instant takeaways from Browns’ 25-0 win over the Chicago Bears…

1. Defense still rolling: The Browns completed an undefeated preseason on the strength of their defense. With the No. 1 unit taking the night off, Gregg Williams’ defense shut out the Bears and also scored a safety on a sack of backup quarterback Connor Shaw in the end zone. The sack was shared by third-string end Karter Schult (who added another later) and blitzing safety Calvin Pryor. The shutout climaxed a preseason tour de force for the new-look Browns defense. It allowed two touchdowns in the first preseason game, and then held opponents – the Giants, Buccaneers and Bears -- out of the end zone for the last 12 quarters. All along, coach Hue Jackson said he wanted to win in the preseason. Well, the 4-0 mark was only the fifth time in the Browns’ NFL history they were undefeated in preseason, the last coming in 1986.

2. Cody’s comeback: With DeShone Kizer and Brock Osweiler among the 21 healthy scratches on the evening, Cody Kessler played the first half and engineered one TD drive to salvage his night. Until his last possession, Kessler was 5 of 11 for 60 yards and two sacks. He found some rhythm with 5:50 to go and drove the Browns 85 yards in seven plays, netting 84 of them on 6 of 7 passing. The big plays were a 22-yard gain with a swing pass by rookie back Matthew Dayes and then the touchdown, of 27 yards, on a nice, back-shoulder throw to Rannell Hall, who had cornerback Rashaad Reynolds turned every which way but loose. Kessler finished the half at 11 of 19 for 144 yards, three sacks, and a 99.5 rating. He played behind a second-string line except for John Greco at left guard and Shon Coleman (two penalties) at right tackle.

3. What about Hogan?: Kevin Hogan played the second half at quarterback and put together three scoring drives. The first ended in a 53-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez. The second resulted in a 51-yard touchdown pass to tight end Randall Telfer when the Bears let him get 10 yards behind their last line of defense. Hogan added a 70-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 35-yard completion to tight end Seth DeValve and a 16-yard TD to Jordan Leslie. Hogan played behind what amounted to a patchwork third offensive line. Of course, he played against some Bears who will be moving on to other endeavors besides pro football. Still, at one point, Hogan was 13 of 17 for 180 yards, with two TDs and a rating of 149.1.

4. On hunt for a receiver: In an interview with reporters prior to the game, Sashi Brown, executive vice president, said he will explore all avenues – waiver pickup, veteran signing, trade – to acquire a receiver over the next few days. “We’re looking across the league at every position,” Brown said. “We really do feel there’s never an opportunity available that we wouldn’t explore. We’ll look [at roster cuts]. We’ll also explore a lot of other opportunities in acquiring them.” The Browns have looked at Seattle’s Jermaine Kearse, who is available. Kearse would help, but they better do better than that to significantly upgrade what is considered one of the team’s weakest positions.

5. More Sashi: Brown disclosed there are unspecified conditions attached to the trade of lineman Cam Erving to Kansas City, but “the fifth- [round] pick” from the Chiefs in 2018 “is firm.” … Brown called the release of cornerback Joe Haden “the most difficult decision I’ve made in this position.” Brown referred to Haden’s long service with the club and popularity. Brown said he was unconcerned about the Steelers having interest in Haden. “We knew a lot of teams were possible. We didn’t make the decision based on that,” he said.

6. What the heck?: Bears coach John Fox made the unusual move of starting rookie franchise quarterback-designate Mitchell Trubisky in the final preseason game. Fox incurred boos from the sparse crowd by having Trubisky hand off on nine straight plays, five of which went for negative yardage. On Trubisky’s fourth series, he dropped back to throw, but ran with the ball with nobody open. Finally, Trubisky completed a pass of seven yards. But two plays later, he scrambled for the sidelines and was knocked into the Browns’ bench area on a late push by linebacker Deon King, drawing a roughness penalty. Trubisky slammed into Big Bob Wylie, the Browns’ offensive line coach who wears a 5XL polo shirt, as both crashed to the ground. Trubisky hopped up to show he was unharmed. Browns offensive linemen rushed to Wylie’s aid. He, too, was OK. Trubisky was lifted three plays later after the drive went nowhere.

7. Get out: Rookie tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Caleb Brantley started side by side on the defensive line. On their fourth defensive series, each committed an offsides penalty, which is coordinator Gregg Williams’ pet peeve. Each was yanked off the field immediately after the penalties.

8. Uh oh: Before the game, Brown said he was “comfortable” with the state of the offensive tackle position. That was dubious enough, and then rookie Rod Johnson, who started at left tackle and loomed as the top backup tackle, left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter. Also, right tackle Shon Coleman, who made the start to get more experience, committed penalties for holding and a false start. After Coleman left in the third quarter, he was replaced by Spencer Drango. The left tackle at the end was Zach Sterup.

9. Brownie bits: Yes, penalties continued to be a problem. In the first half, besides the two offsides, the Browns had an illegal block and a holding on punt returns, and Coleman was flagged once for holding and once for a false start … Hue Jackson eschewed what would have been a 55-yard field goal try on the Browns’ first offensive possession. Considering the kicking battle was too close to call, it was surprising he called for a punt there … With fullback Dan Vitale out with an ankle injury, No. 4 tight end J.P. Holtz lined up as the traditional blocking back. Might earn him a roster spot if Vitale’s out long … Receiver Jordan Leslie had an acrobatic one-hand grab of a Kessler pass over the middle for an 18-yard. Two plays later, Leslie dropped a catchable ball. Leslie had another catch for 11 yards and also the 16-yard scoring catch from Hogan. He looks like one of the team’s five best receivers.