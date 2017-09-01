Browns complete undefeated preseason with shutout beatdown of Bears

Editor’s note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

CHICAGO

The fourth NFL preseason sometimes gets a bad rap.

Don’t tell the Browns a 25-0 win over the Chicago Bears was meaningless. It wrapped up a 4-0 preseason, and everyone in the loud and crowded locker room was made aware that that hasn’t happened with a Browns team since 1986.

“We all understand it’s just the preseason, but you gotta start someplace,” said a emotionally subdued coach Hue Jackson. “They accomplished what I heard hadn’t been done in 31 years, which was be 4-0.

“I’ve said before, I can see something building in our locker room.”

Don’t tell the defense the shutout was meaningless. It completed a preseason tour de force that saw Gregg Williams’ units – all three of them over the summer – keep opponents out of the end zone for 12 consecutive quarters.

With no starters playing, the Browns held the Bears’ offensive backups to zero points, nine first downs and 159 yards. They sacked Connor Shaw in the end zone for safety.

And they preserved the shutout when Bears rookie franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had to come in at the end after Shaw was checked for a concussion and then suffered a leg injury with the Bears at the 20-yard line. The game ended with Trubisky hurrying an incompletion from the 9 and then getting swallowed by rookie tackle Larry Ogunjobi – the Browns’ fourth sack of the evening.

“Me getting [coordinator] Gregg Williams here was the biggest coup I could ever do. He’s one of the best at what he does,” Jackson said.

Don’t tell backup quarterback hopeful Kevin Hogan the game was meaningless.

In his most extended play of the preseason, Hogan led the third-team offense to two touchdowns and a field goal in the second half. Hogan “made a great case for himself,” said Jackson, with a 13-of-18 passing night for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Hogan was the forgotten fourth man in the quarterback derby. But with the fates of Brock Osweiler and even Cody Kessler a bit cloudy, Hogan gave Jackson and head of football operations Sashi Brown something to think about when contemplating the depth chart behind starter DeShone Kizer.

“We know he can play. He’s just gotten better. These guys, when they get their opportunity, they’ve got to nail it,” Jackson said.

The low-key Hogan received the fewest practice and game reps of the four quarterbacks in camp, yet always produced.

“I just wanted to go out and show that I could compete, run the offense,” Hogan said. “It feels good getting out there and putting some stuff on tape.”

Don’t tell receiver Jordan Leslie the game was meaningless.

With his fifth NFL team and in his third training camp, Leslie had three catches for 50 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown from Hogan and a fabulous, one-hand grab in the middle of the field for 18 yards from Kessler.

On a team begging for a receiver to make plays, Leslie wound up leading the team in preseason with nine receptions and two touchdowns.

“Those were two good plays, definitely two plays that I’m going to remember,” Leslie said of his night’s work. “Hopefully it’s enough because I’d love to be with this team. I just hope I’ve done enough.”

Because they were linked at the end of the roster, Hogan and Leslie shared a lot of reps together during the long, hot training camp.

“He’s someone that I would love to go to battle with every time I’m on the field,” Hogan said. “Someone I have absolute trust in. He puts in so much hard work. I think that every quarterback on our team would say that they have utmost trust in him that he’s going to get the job done, get open and make plays.”

While Jackson made it a team goal to win all four preseason games, he kept 21 healthy players out of the last one – all the starters except for veteran left guard John Greco, who has been filling in for injured left guard Joel Bitonio, and right tackle Shon Coleman.

Now Jackson will huddle with Brown, EVP of football operations, to cut the roster from 80-plus players to the mandatory 53. Some cuts may be announced as soon as Friday. The deadline is 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be several players who make the initial cut and then will be replaced by waiver pickups, veteran signings and possibly trades.

“There are tough decisions we have to make. It’s a good problem to have,” Jackson said.

Prior to the game, Brown said he will be active in adding players to the roster, with receiver being an obvious target. In response to a question, Brown said he was comfortable with the situation at offensive tackle behind the starters. But during the game, rookie backup tackle Rod Johnson suffered a knee injury that may be serious. He will undergo tests and examinations on Friday.

Also, rookie running back Matthew Dayes left the game with a head injury, but he Tweeted that he was OK.

All in all, the Browns were fortunate to have a reasonably healthy preseason. It helped fuel their high hopes for a turnaround season.