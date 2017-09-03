Like most NFL teams, Browns give their own draft picks the longest rope

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Takeaways from Browns moves to cut roster to 53 …

1. Inside the box: On the day before the Browns reduced their roster, I asked coach Hue Jackson one question on his conference call. “Is Sashi Brown [executive vice president] more open to keeping players on the roster whom he did not draft?” Jackson answered, “I think Sashi is open to keeping players who are the best players. Whether they are drafted or whether they are undrafted, if he feels like a player helps our team win and gives us the right fit for our football team, I think he is definitely open to that, no question.” That answer was either wishful thinking or simple corporate-speak. The Browns’ roster cut-down to 53 proved, once again, that regimes always give preferred status to players they draft. The Browns kept all 10 of their 2017 draft picks, counting injured-list cornerback Howard Wilson, and 11 of their 14 2016 picks. This is not unique to the New Browns Order. It just shows they are not so “outside the box” as they like to pretend, that they make some roster decisions – like every other team – to give their drafts extra time to bear fruit. As a result, better prospects sometimes are cast aside.

2. Drafted v. not drafted: There were three examples of Brown, who has final say on the 53 roster, choosing a player he drafted over one he didn’t. 1. Kicker Zane Gonzalez over Cody Parkey: This could have gone either way. Jackson tipped off the deciding factor when he commented, “Zane came in and proved that we did a great job in making the selection in drafting him [in the seventh round].” Gonzalez missed a PAT in Chicago, but Parkey fell behind with two misses one day in practice and never caught up. 2. Spencer Drango over John Greco: They weren’t exactly competing against each other and Drango does add the dimension of filling in at tackle, but there is no way Greco is not the sixth-best offensive lineman on the team – no, make that fifth-best. Greco, 32, did a great job returning from December Lisfranc surgery, and when Joel Bitonio went down with a knee injury, it was Greco, not Drango, who filled the left guard spot competently. Greco made 66 starts at three positions in his six years with the Browns, playing through four head coaches and four GMs. There is no valid reason to cut him. 3. Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins over Jordan Leslie: I saw this coming and wanted to scream. Leslie outperformed every receiver except Corey Coleman. He’s not undersized – 6-3 and 209 pounds – and he was consistent from the beginning. The quarterbacks loved him. His crime: Banged around five teams and three NFL training camps. I hope another team looks at Leslie’s tape and signs him.

3. Another Steelers trade: The acquisition of Pittsburgh receiver Sammie Coates was a decent trade for the Browns, but doesn't automatically solve their need at receiver. The Browns got Coates, an unproductive third-round pick in 2015, plus Pittsburgh’s seventh-round pick in 2019 for a Browns’ sixth-round pick in 2018. It’s the sixth-round pick the Browns received from the Steelers a year ago in the trade for bust first-round cornerback Justin Gilbert, who is now out of the NFL. Coates, 6-2 and 213, can fly, but his hands were always iffy. The Steelers are loaded at receiver and he fell out of favor. If Coates can cure his drops and stay healthy, he could oust Kenny Britt from the No. 2 role over time. Britt was unproductive in his first Browns training camp. The trade was the third between the two long-time rival franchises in five seasons. Prior to the thawing of relations, the Browns and Steelers had not made a trade in 45 years. The cold war was caused by a swap of quarterbacks in 1968. The Browns swapped Dick Shiner for sore-kneed Bill Nelsen, who went on to lead the Browns to within one victory of the Super Bowl in the 1968 and 1969 seasons. After that, former Steelers owner Art “the Chief” Rooney vowed to never trade with the Browns again. The breakthrough was a swap of draft choices negotiated by former Browns CEO Joe Banner in 2013. So now there is another storyline to the Sept. 10 opener -- Coates running routes v. Joe Haden, the former Browns cornerback.

4. Quarterback update: As late as Thursday, the Browns were leaning toward keeping Brock Osweiler as the main backup to DeShone Kizer. But Kevin Hogan’s scintillating performance in the second half in Chicago, added to his good showing in limited reps all preseason, changed their minds. Osweiler was cut, despite his experience and $16 million guaranteed salary, and the Browns kept Hogan and Cody Kessler to join Kizer in the quarterback room. “Wouldn't have probably predicted it would’ve ended this way but happy because all four of the guys competed,” Sashi Brown said. “Depending on when we had cut-downs, it could’ve broke in different ways. But in the end, we really felt good about the three young guys being in the room and it was a difficult decision with Brock because he brings that veteran presence and experience, but do feel good about Cody, Kevin and DeShone.” So unless a veteran QB is added, which is unlikely, the Browns head into the season without a quarterback who has won an NFL game. In 30-plus years covering the Browns, I've never seen such a thing. Kizer, of course, and Hogan have never made a start, and Kessler was 0-8 in his rookie season. The only question now is whether Hogan impressed Jackson enough to warrant a promotion ahead of Kessler into the No. 2 spot. He earned it, but the drafted v. not drafted issue comes into play again.

5. Brownie bits: They kept 10 offensive linemen and 10 defensive linemen, which underscores their emphasis on winning the line of scrimmage … Until further notice, there is no real backup to middle linebacker Joe Schobert. If he were injured, I imagine Christian Kirksey would move inside and Dominique Alexander would move to weakside linebacker … The number of over-30 year olds on the roster is down to three – tackle Joe Thomas, 32, cornerback Jason McCourty, 30, and punter Britton Colquitt, 32 … Forty-two of the 53 players on the active roster were acquired by the present New Browns Order regime beginning in January of 2016. Of those 42, Corey Coleman is the longest-tenured player acquired by the NBO. He was its first pick in the 2016 draft.