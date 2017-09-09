Joe Haden's quick turnaround with Steelers trumps DeShone Kizer's debut in Browns season opener

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Four downs on Browns (0-0) v. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)

First down: Say it ain’t so, Joe.

Joe Haden, aka Mr. Cleveland, starting at cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Wearing No. 21? Former teammates of Haden’s called it “crazy.” They weren’t the ones who asked Haden to take a $4 million pay cut, or didn’t release Haden when he declined. Those were the calls of Sashi Brown, who called it the most difficult decision of his 18 months as Browns chief football executive. Within hours of the Browns’ salary dump, Haden was on a flight to Charlotte, NC, to join his new team playing its final preseason game after agreeing to $7 million guaranteed. The fact that Haden’s first game with the Steelers is in Cleveland is, well, surreal. Even before this controversial transaction, Haden was committed to erasing a two-year nightmare of injuries and sub-par play and reproving himself as a shutdown corner. This career move, which Haden figures results in his first NFL playoff appearance, ratchets up the stakes even more for Haden. Believe this, though. The release of Haden wouldn’t happen without some input from the coaches, notably defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who has wielded influence in several personnel moves. The Browns may very well think they can exploit Haden on deep balls. Look for Hue Jackson to target Haden early and often.

Second down: Ready or not.

When the Browns stayed patient during the draft and waited for DeShone Kizer to fall to them at the 52nd overall pick in the second round, it began a narrative that the Browns would not rush in Kizer ahead of his time. Yet here he is, launching his NFL career in the season opener against the Steelers, the only quarterback of 10 taken in the 2017 NFL draft starting for his team in Game 1. What to expect from Kizer in his first pro outing? If he follows his personal script from high school and college, it should be fun. At Toledo Central Catholic, Kizer’s first game came down to the wire and he was unable to pull it out. At Notre Dame, he entered for injured starter Malik Zaire and flung a 39-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining to pull out a 34-27 Irish win over Virginia. “So I’ve had a lot of experience being thrown into the fire and going out there and being asked to execute, and represent the older guys on the team,” Kizer said. “So now there’s an opportunity here where I know I’m going to have to step up and put ourselves into position to win in the fourth quarter.”

Third down: Very special moments.

Some memorable Browns wins over the Steelers came as a result of big plays on special teams. They broke the 16-year Three Rivers Stadium jinx in 1986 partly due to a 100-yard kickoff return by Gerald “Ice Cube” McNeil. Eric Metcalf’s punt return touchdowns of 75 and 91 yards helped a 28-23 Browns win in 1993. A 55-yard punt return by Josh Cribbs on a bitterly cold night in 2009 ignited a 13-6 victory – the Browns’ first win ever over Ben Roethlisberger. Now enter perhaps the next great Browns return specialist, rookie Jabrill Peppers. An integral starting safety on the defense, Peppers will double as the punt and kickoff returner, giving the Browns their first bona fide return threat since Cribbs’ contract ran out after the 2012 season. (To be fair, Travis Benjamin had a pretty good run with three return touchdowns from 2012 through 2015.) Less than “taking it to the house,” Peppers could have a significant impact on creating favorable field position for the offense, which has been a bane for the team for the better part of two seasons.

Fourth down: Best leg forward.

Seventh-round draft choice Zane Gonzalez won the kicking battle over incumbent Cody Parkey by, what, a toe? It was that close. Gonzalez is the first raw rookie to enter the season as the No. 1 kicker in the Browns’ expansion era. Phil Dawson (1999) and Travis Coons (2015) technically were considered first-year players in their first seasons with the Browns, meaning they had been on an NFL roster or practice squad the year before. How much difference can a kicker make in a Browns-Steelers game? The rivals have met 37 times since 1999 (Pittsburgh winning 31!) and games have been decided by three points or fewer eight times. The Browns lost six of those.

Prediction: Steelers, 17-9.