The signature move of the New Browns Order will dictate the team's future

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

The path to somewhere: Wherever the Browns go from here – to playoff contention in the near future or to continued oblivion – will be largely the product of the signature move of the New Browns Order.

That was the trade of the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles used the pick on quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Browns received five Eagles draft picks in return. Subsequently, the Browns made four more trades with assets acquired from the original transaction. The Browns so far have netted nine players from these moves and have two more draft picks to come in 2018.

From time to time, we will check in to see who’s winning and who’s losing this franchise-altering transaction.

To the Eagles

Quarterback Carson Wentz, second overall pick, 2016.

Starting quarterback. Twenty-six of 39 passing (66.7 percent), 307 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, two sacks, 96.8 passer rating. 1-0 record.

To the Browns

Wide receiver Corey Coleman, 15th overall pick, 2016.

Starting wideout. Five receptions, 53 yards, one touchdown.

Offensive tackle Shon Coleman, 76th overall pick, 2016.

Starting right tackle.

Quarterback Cody Kessler, 93rd overall pick, 2016.

Listed as No. 3 quarterback.

Wide receiver Ricardo Louis, 114th overall pick, 2016.

No. 3 receiver. Two receptions, 32 yards.

Safety Derrick Kindred, 129th overall pick, 2016.

Starting strong safety. One interception for 30 yards, two passes defensed, three tackles.

Wide receiver Jordan Payton, 154th overall pick, 2016.

Waived on Sept. 2.

Offensive lineman Spencer Drango, 168th overall pick, 2016.

Listed as No. 2 right guard.

Safety Jabrill Peppers, 25th overall pick, 2017.

Starting free safety and punt and kickoff returner. Four tackles, one pass defensed. Three punt returns, 34 yards, 11.1 average. One kickoff return, 14 yards, 14.0 average.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer, 52nd overall pick, 2017.

Starting quarterback. Twenty of 30 passing (66.7 percent), 222 yards, one touchdown, one interception, seven sacks, 85.7 passer rating. 0-1 record.

Houston Texans’ first-round pick in 2018.

To be determined.

Philadelphia Eagles’ second-round pick in 2018.

To be determined.