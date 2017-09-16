The raising of quarterback DeShone Kizer takes to the road in a hostile, if familiar, venue

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

BALTIMORE, MD

Four downs on Browns (0-1) v. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

First down: Get rid of it.

Everyone who matters assessed the blame for Pittsburgh’s seven sacks of DeShone Kizer in Game 1 to the rookie quarterback himself. On Monday, Kizer admitted, “I have to do my best to make the proper adjustments and make sure I move the ball to the check-down when I need to.” On Friday, coach Hue Jackson conceded this was the theme of Kizer’s work week. “He can’t keep taking all of those hits. He has to do a better job of managing that, getting the ball out of his hands and just executing the offense,” Jackson said. So how can the coach help? One suggestion is to provide Kizer a regular dump-off option that he knows will be available on every pass dropback. How about this: End the experiment of Duke Johnson as a slot receiver and put him in the backfield with Isaiah Crowell. Alternate both as a ball-carrier and check-down option. Johnson’s best plays have come as a result of receiving the ball in space and running with it. This option would seem to be a solution to both Kizer’s sacks and to Johnson’s lack of production in the offense.

Second down: Block and run.

In the first test of Jackson’s professed commitment to run the ball, the coach did show some devotion in the first half; the Browns ran 19 times (counting Kizer’s four keepers) and dropped back to throw 17 times. The commitment waned after the Steelers built a lead of two scores late in the third quarter. In the second half, the run-pass ratio devolved to six runs v. 17 drop-backs. In training camp, Joe Thomas said the line has to earn the coach’s trust to run the ball. And that didn’t happen in Game 1. Part of the problem was it was the starting line’s first game together, as a knee injury to left guard Joel Bitonio kept him out for the bulk of preseason. After Game 1, Bitonio admitted he was rusty and fatigued in the second half. Consequently, Isaiah Crowell’s longest gain in 17 attempts was a mere six yards. The running game will only improve through repetition. With a defense seeming competent enough to keep any game close, there should be no excuse for not exercising the run determinedly. As the line experiences more time together and earns the coach’s trust, Jackson’s commitment should be rewarded.

Third down: Think positive, not negative.

On the first contested special teams play of the season, miscommunication between long snapper Charley Hughlette and upback Matthew Dayes resulted in a blocked punt recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. “It was obviously a huge negative play that can’t happen,” bemoaned special teams coach Chris Tabor. “You can never have a negative play like that.” Especially with a rookie quarterback and offense struggling to find its way. The special teams have to be a strength for the Browns to have a chance to win. Against the Steelers, the special teams won a lot of little battles. But one enormous negative play ruined the day.

Fourth down: Make him Joe Not Cool.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco admitted this week he is not fully recovered from an unspecified back ailment that kept him out of the entire preseason. He passed for a mere buck twenty-one in his first game, throwing only three times in the second half in a defense-dominated win against the Bengals. The Browns can’t let Flacco get in a similar comfort zone. Flacco is not the most mobile passer and his back injury certainly won’t help him escape if the Browns dial up pass pressure early and often.

Prediction

Ravens, 17-13.

My record

1-0.