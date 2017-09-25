Browns 0-3 record plus 1-15 last year equals one frayed head coach

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Takeaways from the day after the Browns’ 31-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts …

1. Hue hoo: Last year, Hue Jackson did a remarkable job keeping spirits up through 14 losses in a row and a 1-15 season. He vowed he would jump in Lake Erie before going through that again. And after a decent draft, some offensive line strengthening and a burgeoning defensive force in place, a 4-0 preseason pretty much wiped away thoughts of another difficult season. But now at 0-3 for a second year in a row – and with a crucial pair of home games against winnable foes Cincinnati and the Jets on tap – the air of optimism has been blown away again. A very subdued Jackson on Monday tried to keep his chin up when asked about the psyche of his young team. “None of us likes losing … [but] there’s a human element to this,” Jackson said. “I think this team is very resilient. We’ll keep working. We have a big game this week and I think we all recognize that. These guys are pros. They understand what their job is and understand what they need to do. I’m not going to tell you I don’t think about the human side of it. As the head coach, that’s something I have to think through with our football team.” Not only have the Browns lost all three games, they are the only team in the NFL to not hold a lead at a single point this season. Even last year’s team held leads in two of its first three games, totaling about five quarters of football.

2. Handcuffed at receiver?: The coach didn’t have many answers when pressed about how to fix the receiver situation. Top three receivers Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins combined for 6 receptions on 22 targets against the Colts, dropped seven catchable balls, and committed three of the offense’s four interference penalties. Other than the linemen and quarterback, this threesome played the most snaps of any offensive players in Indianapolis. “We just have to keep coaching them,” Jackson said. “Keep doing the little things and doing them better. It’s a group that comes in here every day to work and we have to continue to take what we do on the practice field to the games.” I asked Jackson if he feels handcuffed to make any changes at the position, given the state of the roster. “We have the group we have,” he said, before repeating how hard they are working. Jackson also was asked if he were lobbying Sashi Brown, executive VP, to bring in a receiver through trade. “My job is to coach the guys that are here with our football staff,” he said. “I’m sure our executive team is scouring everywhere, looking at who could potentially help our football team. That’s what they do. I’m sure that’s being done.”

3. Taylor explained: Cornerback Jamar Taylor has received some heat from fans on social media for appearing to give up on the pass play to T.Y. Hilton that resulted in a 61-yard touchdown. After the game, Taylor owned up to not covering Hilton well during the day and took blame for the loss, but he snapped at a reporter for questioning his effort. Jackson was asked for his interpretation of Taylor’s play. “I think Jamar is a captain on our team for a reason,” he said. “I know Jamar extremely well. I don’t think he was trying to give up or not play hard. For a second there, maybe somebody felt the guy was about to be down or be out of bounds. I think there are some things he’d do differently. To say he wasn’t trying as hard as he could, I didn’t feel that or see that.”

4. Brownie bits: Jackson said after reviewing the game tape, he still questions most of the offensive pass interference penalties and wants clarification from the league officiating office … There were no major injuries in the game, Jackson reported. Status for the Bengals game on Sunday of linebacker Jamie Collins (concussion), defensive end Myles Garrett (high ankle) and receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) will be determined later in the week, Jackson said.