Cleveland Browns scouting report: Los Angeles Chargers

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Browns v. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., in StubHub Center, Carson, CA

Record: 5-6.

Last game: Defeated Dallas Cowboys, 28-6, Nov. 23, in Dallas.

Coach: Anthony Lynn, 5-6, first year; 5-7 overall.

Series record: Chargers lead, 15-9-1.

Last meeting: Browns won, 20-17, Dec. 24 in Cleveland.

League rankings: Offense is 10th overall (25th rushing, fourth passing), defense is 17th overall (32nd rushing, seventh passing), and turnover differential is plus-9.

Strengths

1. Defensive ends: The key to coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense is applying pass pressure with four linemen to be able to leave seven in pass coverage. Ends Joey Bosa (10.5 sacks) and Melvin Ingram (8.5) rank fifth and 10th, respectively, in sacks and are second in the league among pairs of teammates with 19 total.

2. Passing offense: The return of receiver Keenan Allen, who missed most of 2016 with a torn ACL, has reinvigorated quarterback Philip Rivers and restored potency to the offense. Besides Allen, Rivers has a good array of weapons in receivers Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin; Hunter Henry, who has supplanted 37-year-old Antonio Gates as the go-to tight end; and running back Melvin Gordon.

3. Cornerback Casey Hayward: One of the best signings perhaps in the history of NFL free agency, the second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2012 has established himself in his second season with the Chargers as an elite cornerback. He made his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team when he led the NFL with seven interceptions last year, and has followed up with four interceptions this year with a league-high 20 pass breakups.

Weaknesses

1. Place-kicking: Two kickers have produced the worst field-goal mark in the league (12 of 19) and now Nick Novak may have to be replaced because of a back injury. Punter Drew Kaser filled in against the Cowboys and missed two of three PATs. Three missed field goals by original kicker Younghoe Koo were instrumental in opening losses to Denver (24-21) and Miami (19-17).

2. Running the ball: Melvin Gordon, the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft, has averaged below four yards per attempt in each of his three seasons. High expectations were bolstered by a Pro Bowl-alternate campaign in 2016, in which he scored 10 touchdowns, but Gordon’s vision and elusiveness are far from elite. Backups Branden Oliver and Austin Ekeler are not viable options.

3. Home stadium environment: Moved from San Diego by the now-reviled Spanos family ownership, the Chargers are the unwanted stepchild in a blasé pro football market now saturated with two NFL teams after somehow surviving without one for the previous 25 years. Until they join the Rams in a $2 billion-plus stadium under construction in Inglewood, CA, the Chargers play in a unique, 27,000-capacity soccer stadium. Fan apathy robs them of any home-field advantage.

Players to watch

1. Defensive end Joey Bosa: The third overall pick of the 2016 draft earned defensive rookie-of-the-year honors his first season and now has matched his rookie sack total of 10.5 in one less game. He had a streak of six games in a row with a sack stopped by the Cowboys.

2. Quarterback Philip Rivers: In his 14th year, the gunslinger is on pace for his fifth consecutive 4,000-yard passing season. His completion percentage (.621) and yards per attempt (7.6) figures are slightly below career averages, ostensibly because he has taken to throwing away the ball to avoid sacks. Sunday marks his 188th consecutive start, which is the fourth longest streak all-time for NFL quarterbacks. With Eli Manning (210 starts) benched by the Giants, Rivers’ streak is the longest among active quarterbacks.

3. Receiver Keenan Allen: Off a career-high 172-yard game in Dallas, he has been unstoppable in his last two games with 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, he is sixth in the NFL with 67 receptions and fourth with 927 yards, which includes league-leading numbers on third down of 29 receptions and 449 yards. The latter figure is 110 yards more than second place.

Small world: Head coach Anthony Lynn was Browns running backs coach in 2007-08 … Receiver Travis Benjamin was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2012 and played through 2015 … Linebacker Hayes Pullard was a seventh-round pick of the Browns in 2015 … Running backs coach Alfred Roberts was Browns tight ends coach in 2007-08 … Offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was Browns special teams coach in 1999.