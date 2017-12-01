After all the unsavory life revelations, Josh Gordon's comeback story is upon us

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Just play, baby: Should I feel guilty that I don’t believe Josh Gordon did all the things he said he did and used all the alcohol and drugs he said he used?

Worse, should I feel guilty that I don’t care?

Even worse, that I don’t really care if he is pulling off one of the great ruses of our time by pretending to be “recovered” from drug and alcohol addiction?

I mean, is recovery accomplished in a couple of rehab stints after a history of substance abuse that dates to his middle school years?

I hope it’s true. Really.

I realize he’s had a troubled upbringing and has battled demons and I truly wish him the best. But Gordon is coming across as a calculated businessman, embellishing his life story with as many sordid details as possible to entice a publisher or movie producer to pay for more.

What’s next? Did he engage in Taliban training in between drug suspensions? I thought he was selling cars and dabbling in computer art. Where do those endeavors fit in Flash Gordon: The Untold Story?

Listen, if Gordon stumbles along his road to recovery, I won’t blame him for betraying the confidence and trust of the Browns and their followers. We will move on.

I just want to see him play again.

Should I feel guilty about that?

What to expect?: Few in the Browns’ locker room have been bashful about projecting Gordon as a savior to their winless season.

Coach Hue Jackson laughed out loud when he was asked if Gordon would start at receiver Sunday in Los Angeles in his first NFL game in 1,078 days.

“Heck yeah. Are you kidding me? Yeah, he is going to start. Right away,” Jackson said.

“I hope he goes out there and has a record-setting day and leads us to a victory. Those are my expectations for him,” said cornerback Jason McCourty.

What about all the pressure heaped on Gordon to be “the missing link” to the team’s first win?

“I would tell him we’re an 0-11 football team,” McCourty said. “What pressure? We’re all in the same predicament. Just help us and try to get us over the hump.

“I think it would be different if he was coming back and we were just guns blazing and he was thrown in and there’d be pressure to keep it up there. We’re in a position here where we’re looking for a spark and he possibly can be the spark.”

McCourty hit on something. Back in 2014, Gordon’s last comeback from NFL drug suspension, the Browns actually had “guns blazing.” They were 6-4 and right in the thick of the AFC North playoff race.

Gordon came off a 10-game suspension and there was pressure on him and quarterback Brian Hoyer to steer the Browns to the finish line over the next six games.

“I did [feel it],” Joe Thomas told me Thursday. “Right about when his [original 10-game] suspension came down, there was a lot of disappointment, but the unspoken motto in the locker room was, ‘Let’s just get to Game 11. If we can be .500 when he gets back, we’ve got a really good chance to win the division.’

“Because he was such a weapon, such a playmaker. And like [former coordinator] Kyle Shanahan’s offense in Atlanta, Josh was the Julio Jones of our offense. So we almost put too much pressure on Hoyer, the offense and Josh to be almost the savior, the guy to take us where we needed to go.”

Gordon’s first game was in Atlanta against the Falcons, and Hoyer, feeling the pressure inside the building to play rookie Johnny Manziel, forced the ball to Gordon all day long.

Hoyer targeted Gordon 16 times. Gordon, overweight and out of shape, had eight receptions for 120 yards. But his first-ever game in Shanahan’s offense resulted in sloppy and errant pass routes and lackadaisical effort. Two of Hoyer’s three interceptions came on passes for Gordon, who appeared to be running routes in La La Land.

“We were trying to get Josh the ball a lot and Josh just wasn’t ready for that much action,” Thomas said.

It would be Gordon’s best game in his truncated last season. The Browns eked out a 26-24 win to move to 7-4, and that was as good as it got. Over the next four games, Gordon was targeted 31 times and had 16 receptions for 183 yards and no touchdowns.

“I think that was because of maybe a loss of trust,” Thomas said. “Like, ‘I got burned trying to do this last week, so maybe we’ll reel it in.’ I think when that happened, maybe he started feeling he was less a part of it. Then Johnny came in and it got real bad.”

Prior to leaving for the last game in Baltimore, Gordon passed out from a night of drinking and missed a required Saturday walk-through. He was blocked from boarding the team plane and lost an important career opportunity when he fell one game short from accruing a season toward free agency.

Now what?: Thomas is the lone voice of reason when talking about what to expect this time from Gordon.

“What I would expect is Josh would be a difference-maker even if he’s not getting the ball because of how dangerous he is as a weapon,” Thomas said. “His speed, his size, his hands – you have to account for guys like that. So you have to favor the safety over there, put your better cornerback on him. You have to do some different things with coverages and the fronts that you can’t do when you don’t have a dynamic guy like that.

“But I would hope that we don’t force it to him.”

Gordon acknowledges he is in a far better state – mentally and physically – from the time he last played in a game. He has said in one of his paid interviews that he was under the influence during games in 2014.

“Different mind frame, different circumstances,” Gordon says of now. “Things change, outlooks and just views on life. People mature, life goes on in, what, three years? It’s a different feeling. A different shape I’m in.”

What does he expect Sunday in Los Angeles, and beyond?

“I think I can do everything that’s within my power to do,” he said. “Anything I’ve done before and anything I haven’t done, I feel I can achieve. I feel the sky’s the limit. I’m in great shape and I think I can be help to try to put us in the position to win. I expect to do something positive, that’s for sure.”

I can’t wait to see Gordon play again.

Should I feel guilty about that?