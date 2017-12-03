The Browns hope a receiver who hasn't played in three years will spark them to their first win

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

LOS ANGELES

Four downs on Browns v. Los Angeles Chargers

First down: Flash back.

If everything goes right – and you can’t blame Browns fans and coaches for crossing their fingers – Josh Gordon will make his first appearance in a regular-season game Sunday since Dec. 21, 2014. That’s a 1,078-day layoff. “That’s an astronomical amount of time,” exclaimed left tackle Joe Thomas, whose streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played ended because of a torn triceps tendon on Oct. 22. “I feel rusty when I don’t practice [one day a week] in the summer. To be able to do that … man.” Gordon had two league or team suspensions in that time and at least two substance rehabilitation stints. The only player close to Gordon’s layoff in recent times that I could think of is Michael Vick, who was out for 1,016 days from Dec. 31, 2006 to Oct. 11, 2009 while serving an NFL suspension and an 18-month prison term for operating a dogfighting ring. Gordon has practiced with the team for two weeks, during which time coaches and teammates have raved about his physical and mental shape. “I hope he goes out there and has a record-setting day and leads us to a victory,” said cornerback Jason McCourty. Gordon has had the attitude that he is just climbing back on a bike and didn't forget how to play football. "I expect to do something positive, that’s for sure," he said.

Second down: Very key and very questionable.

The Chargers intended to assign coverage of Gordon to Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward, who was named AFC defensive player-of-the-month for November for producing three interceptions and seven pass breakups in three games. Hayward was excused from the team on Monday to be with family in Georgia after his brother died in a car accident. Coach Anthony Lynn expected Hayward to return for the game, but he did not practice all week. Also, place-kicker Nick Novak had an inconsistent practice week after injuring his back in the win over Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. The Chargers brought in former Brown Travis Coons as insurance. Most everything is different from the San Diego Chargers team that was the Browns’ only victim in 2016 except this – a problematical kicking situation. A blocked field goal and a field goal miss on the final play last year preserved a 20-17 Browns victory – their only one in 27 games under coach Hue Jackson. And this year, field goal misses in the Chargers’ first two games cost them possible wins. If activated, Coons would be the Chargers’ third kicker this year.

Third down: Rivers runs through it.

The Browns have surrendered 21 touchdown passes through 11 games, and when you think about it, they haven’t faced many lethal quarterback-receiver combinations. There was Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown in Game 1, Andy Dalton and A.J. Green in Games 4 and 11 and Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins/Will Fuller in Game 6. Everything else has been meh. And yet the Browns have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.2 percent of their passes and post a passer rating of 103.0. Now comes Philip Rivers and Keenan Allen. Rivers is fifth in the NFL with 20 touchdown passes and is 14th with a 95.2 passer rating. Allen is seventh in the NFL with 67 receptions and fifth with 927 receiving yards. “Philip Rivers, when he has the ball in his hands, he’s gonna put the ball up,” McCourty said. “As a defensive back in this game, you know if you don’t make plays, they’re going to make plays.”

Fourth down: Who needs it more?

The Chargers are a different team from the one which lost in Cleveland last year – different coaching staff, different receiving corps, different city, different stadium. After an 0-4 start under coach Anthony Lynn, they have won five of their last seven games to pull within one game of first place in the AFC West. They are coming off their best win of the year, against Dallas, and have had a mini-bye after playing on Thanksgiving Day. They know they probably have to run the table and finish at 10-6 to have a chance at a playoff berth. “They are fighting for something,” Jackson said. “These guys are still in a playoff hunt so we are going to get their best shot. They are going to line up and defend their turf. I expect them to do that.” The Browns are 0-11 and have not won a game on the road in 18 games. Their last road win was Oct. 11, 2015 in Baltimore. The winning quarterback was Josh McCown.

Prediction

Chargers, 27-17.

My record: 11-0.