Josh Gordon's return bodes well for the last four games, but DeShone Kizer has to grow up fast for the loss streak to end

CARSON, CA

Josh Gordon showed Sunday that he can make a difference, but not the difference.

That’s up to the man throwing the ball. And, in one crucial moment, the man holding the ball.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer had an adventure in his first game paired with Gordon. He threw high and low and long and short for Gordon, and yet the freakish receiver put up 85 yards on four catches in his first game in 1,078 days.

But six other balls for Gordon were off the mark and a seventh was defended in the end zone.

In the end, it was the ball that Kizer didn’t release that sealed the Browns’ 12th straight loss, this time to the Los Angeles Chargers, 19-10, in front of thousands of relocated Browns fans in quaint StubHub Center.

On third-and-goal from the Chargers’ 16, Kizer avoided the first wave of pressure, froze his eyes on the congested end zone, and became a sitting duck for defensive end Joey Bosa to blast him from behind. The ball popped out like a champagne cork and the Chargers recovered the ball at their 20.

Kizer had one last possession, and it resulted in another red-zone turnover, an interception at the Chargers’ 12.

The Chargers celebrated their sixth win in the last eight games to move into a tie for the AFC West lead with a 6-6 record after an 0-4 start.

The Browns trudged off with their 27th loss in 28 games under Hue Jackson – breaking the record set by Tampa Bay’s John McKay for the worst coaching start in NFL history.

“Got to make plays in critical moments. I think we’re equipped to do that. We just didn’t do it,” Jackson said.

“I saw a team that continues to fight. But just like them, I am too -- you’re tired of hearing about fighting. You want to win. When we have chances to, you’ve got to find ways to make those plays and finish a game.”

It’s still too much to ask of Kizer to outduel a quarterback the caliber of Philip Rivers, on the road, against a well-rested Chargers team fighting for a playoff spot.

Rivers slung the ball 43 times, completing 31, for 344 yards. It’s a credit to the Browns’ defense that Rivers reached the end zone only one time, on a 7-yard dart to Keenan Allen, who beat Jason McCourty on an outside-in move.

McCourty also saved a touchdown, however, as the Browns’ defense prevailed on three of four Chargers’ jaunts inside the 20-yard line, and another one of two that got to the 20. Forcing three field goals by ex-Browns kicker Travis Coons, who also missed one off the right upright, kept the game close.

Gordon looked every bit the player who led the NFL in receiving and big plays in 2013, which is to say he was much better than the one who last returned from NFL suspension out of shape and out of sorts for five games in the 2014 season.

Jackson christened Gordon’s return on the very first play, with a tight slant for eight yards. But Kizer misfires ensued – a pass too short on a deep out, which was negated by a roughing-the-passer call against Bosa; an overthrow on a deep sideline go route, which could have been a 52-yard touchdown; and an underthrow on a gravy one-on-one matchup with cornerback Trevor Williams that could have been a 63-yard score, for Gordon had him beat easily.

Even on Gordon’s best play – a 28-yard catch plucked from Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward after Gordon fought through his jam and run past him down the left sideline – Gordon had to break stride and reach back for it. A good lead pass there would have been a 65-yard touchdown.

“I just felt we left things on the field,” Gordon said. “You definitely want to get those. You can’t them back. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Everyone understood that timing between the big-armed quarterback and the uncoverable receiver should improve over the next four games. They had only two weeks of practice together.

“Yeah, for sure,” Gordon said. “The D-line is coming off a whole lot quicker [at game speed]. But we’re NFL players. We know the speed of the game is going to be a little bit faster from a defensive look. We’ve just have to keep working to get better week by week.”

Kizer said, “As we have seen all year, completing passes in this league is very hard. It takes precision, it takes timing. It takes effort. We spend quite a few hours before the game on that. It’s on me to put the ball in the right position to make a play on that.”

Jackson said that Gordon “looked like he belonged,” but felt there is still rust to be knocked off. He also faulted Kizer for not distributing the ball elsewhere enough. Corey Coleman didn’t make a catch on four targets.

“Sometimes maybe the ball shouldn’t go [to Gordon],” Jackson said. “I don’t think DeShone was forcing the ball there. I think he’s seen some of the right things but sometimes guys are late in that way. Then, just go the other way. We’ll grow from that. We’ll be another week better, more practice, and we’ll go from there.”

The beneficiary of Gordon’s return was tight end David Njoku, who notched his fourth touchdown catch on a skinny post from 28 yards and also had a 33-yard grab among his four catches for 74 yards.

Although Gordon added some excitement to the winless team, the bottom line remained the same – it is too young in too many critical spots, and that’s on the overall plan devised by the architects of this stripped-to-the-studs rebuilding plan.

“A lot of young guys play, a lot of young guys that are growing,” Jackson said somberly. “We have to grow a little faster in critical moments so we can make those plays.”