Cleveland Browns Quarterback Tracker: Maybe the market for AJ McCarron won't be that competitive

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

The expressed purpose of the NFL combine is to evaluate draft-eligible players, but a parallel task exists for teams convening in Indianapolis. That is to lay the groundwork for pending free-agent plans.

Technically, March 12 is the first day for teams to formally begin negotiations with free agents. But the informal process really originates at the combine, where hundreds of player agents gather for their annual conference/rant session against the players union.

For the next five to seven days, hordes of agents and NFL team GMs, coaches and salary cap gurus will swarm the streets of downtown Indianapolis. The seeds of future deals inevitably are planted this week.

“You run into people all the time,” said an NFL personnel executive attending his 20th combine this week. “So you can be at the Conrad Hotel bar getting dinner and there’s [agent] Jimmy Sexton. They’re everywhere. If I’m going to dinner Wednesday night, I know for sure I’ll see 6-7 agents. But if it’s something real important [to discuss], they make a date, an appointment in a hotel room. But there’s business being done. There’s 20 restaurants [in walking distance in downtown Indianapolis] and so many people to run into.”

So this could be a key week in the Browns’ effort to secure a veteran quarterback to teach their overly young locker room how to win games in 2018.

In the meantime, the ESPN Cleveland Browns Quarterback Tracker hits its fifth straight week with AJ McCarron in the lead. Is he the guy? Our tracker has said yes since the Super Bowl.

Quarterbacks are assigned points out of a possible 100 to indicate the odds of becoming the next Browns starting quarterback.

1. AJ McCarron, Cincinnati Bengals ……………………………. 36 points.

(Last week: 1. 30 points)

Maybe I’ve over-estimated the competition for the 2014 fifth-round pick and lightly-used backup to Andy Dalton. Most media reports from other quarterback-needy outposts consider him a fallback candidate rather than a top priority. If so, the Browns should be able to wrap him up on the first day of free agency – provided GM John Dorsey and offensive coordinator Todd Haley share coach Hue Jackson’s lofty opinion of him.

2. Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings …………………………. 16 points.

(Last week: 2. 15 points)

Speculation of the Vikings franchising him was quashed this week when NFL Media reported the club will not use the tag on the quarterback who won 11 of 14 games and led them to the NFC Championship Game. The Vikings could change their mind prior to the March 6 deadline to use the tag, but we now expect Keenum’s agents to gauge his market at the Combine. Logic points to a warm-weather or dome-based team as his future destination because of questionable arm strength.

3. Josh McCown, New York Jets ………………………….. 14 points.

(Last week: 3. 14 points)

While invigorated by his productive 2017 season, he could be motivated by setting himself up for his coaching career, too. To that end, he might look at the case of Kellen Moore, who transitioned from backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas to quarterback coach of Prescott in Dallas. McCown knows he has a head coach in Hue Jackson willing to groom him into the coaching ranks as soon as he is ready. Still, if the Jets lose out on Kirk Cousins, McCown wishes to return.

4. Sam Bradford, Minnesota Vikings ………………………. 10 points.

(Last week: 5. 9 points)

He is the one unsigned Minnesota quarterback assured of leaving in free agency. Despite concerns about recurrent knee ailments, his physical stature, accuracy and downfield throwing ability fit well with the Browns’ desires.

5. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills …………………………………. 9 points.

(Last week: 4. 12 points)

He might be a fallback if totally free. But if the Bills think they can pry a draft pick out of some team and then expect that team to pick up a $6 million roster bonus due on March 6, I wouldn’t count on the Browns agreeing to that.

6. Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings ………….. 5 points.

(Last week: 6. 6 points)

A potential contract clarification could flare up into a parting with the Vikings. Even so, his game after a virtual two-year injury layoff is a mystery.

7. Chase Daniel, New Orleans Saints ……………………………. 4 points.

(Last week: 9. 3 points)

One of two former acquisitions by Dorsey on this list, he is a career clipboard-holder who can hardly be counted on to win and effect a culture change in the locker room.

8. Landry Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers ……………………… 3 points.

(Last week: 10. 2 points)

There is absolutely no hint of a trade for Ben Roethlisberger’s backup the past five years. None whatsoever. My question is: why not explore it?

9. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles …………………………. 2 points.

(Last week: 8. 4 points)

The other quarterback Dorsey previously acquired for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles wouldn’t trade him until verifying Carson Wentz’s full recovery from ACL surgery. That won’t happen until August or September – too late for the Browns.

10. Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins ……………………… 1 point.

(Last week: 7. 5 points)

If the energy wasted on the talk of him coming to the Browns could be harnessed, it could light up all of Northeast Ohio for a year. This has been the biggest non-story of the Browns’ offseason. Kudos to Rich Cimini of ESPN New York for researching Cousins’ 4-19 record against teams that finished with a better than .500 record. How do you like me now? The Vikings may soon be pondering that question.